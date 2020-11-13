Home Economy Disney executives rip off California officials for shutting down Disneyland amid Corona virus

Nov 13, 2020 0 Comments
Walt Disney executives tore apart California officials on Thursday for not allowing Disneyland to reopen, citing a $ 600 million loss in the company’s fourth quarter.

“We are very disappointed that the state of California continues to cover Disneyland,” said Bob Chapeck, Disney’s CEO. USA Today News.

Christine McCarthy, Disney’s senior executive and chief financial officer, said her comments came during an investor presentation on Thursday, saying Disneyland would not open until the end of this year.

Chabeck noted that the company was able to safely reopen parks, including Disney World in Fla, Orlando.

A group of mayors in California drafted a letter to the government. Gavin NewsomThe Hills Morning Report – Obama Care Front and Center; The change position continues as pressure mounts to name the California governor Harris as an alternative (D) Earlier this month, theme parks such as Universal Studios and Disneyland were asked to provide more sober guidance as they would soon reopen.

The mayors cited concerns such as possible layoffs if the layoffs continue. Disney has laid off 28,000 employees in California and Florida.

As the cold and flu season draws to a close, authorities in populated areas such as Los Angeles are in talks to control the epidemic. The Los Angeles Times reported.

Los Angeles County now recommends that anyone traveling on vacation should be isolated for 14 days when returning, although officials strongly encourage Thanksgiving travel.

With lower park capacity and heavily closed shipping lanes, Disney reported a loss of nearly $ 580 million in the fourth quarter and $ 1.7 billion year-over-year loss.

READ  Palantir documents to go public, misplaced about $580 million last 12 months

However, fourth-quarter losses were said to have been offset by Disney’s streaming service Disney Plus, which reached 73 million subscribers.

“It’s been a year unlike any in our lifetime, and certainly in the history of the Walt Disney Company,” Sapek said.

