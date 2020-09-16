Disneyland President Ken Fort Rock is “disappointed” by California’s lack of progress on theme park reopening.

Disneyland will be closed for six months in a row and will reopen nationwide. Theme Park Association and Local government We are worried about the resumption and are now pressing Governor Gavin Newsom to take action. In a recent statement, Disney appears to have taken an open stance on how disappointed it was with the closure and reopening process.

According to Orange County Registration, Disneyland Resort Chairman Ken Potrock made the following statement on the reopening process:

We are disappointed that the state has not made progress in providing the industry with guidance and clarity on resumption. We have proven that we can operate responsibly through strict health and safety protocols at our assets around the world and in Downtown Disney in Anaheim. The livelihoods of tens of thousands of people depend on our operational capabilities and we are ready to accelerate discussions with the Governor and his team to make’real progress’ for resumption and get people to work again. Ken Potrock, President, Disneyland Resort

Governor Newsom is already debating Progress was being made No official announcement was made on the decision to open the park.

Other sectors of California’s economy appear to remain open under Governor Newsom. Blueprint for a safer economy, Amusement parks like Disneyland and Universal are not permitted to take action for opening. Beaches, restaurants, and other businesses are operating due to COVID-19 health and safety restrictions, but Disneyland and Disney California Adventure have been closed to this day, despite no reported outbreaks at Walt Disney World in Florida.

source: Orange County Registration

