DJ LeMahieu exits Yankees video game with sprained remaining thumb, MRI to observe

File this below potentially catastrophic news: The Yankees eradicated DJ LeMahieu from Saturday night’s activity towards the Crimson Sox immediately after the infielder appeared to injure his wrist.

Though batting versus Nathan Eovaldi in the fourth inning. LeMahieu took a major swing that caused his front wrist to appear off the bat. He shook his still left hand a handful of situations and was in apparent discomfort, leading to Aaron Boone to operate out and check on him. LeMahieu regrouped, concluded his at-bat, then performed the field in the up coming inning.

Tom Hanslin has footage of the swing, and it doesn’t glimpse pretty:

But before the sixth, Boone changed LeMahieu with Tyler Wade. This isn’t stunning, simply because it is his glove hand and he very likely desired to ice it promptly. Continue to, it is regarding, especially as the Yankees have by now shed Giancarlo Stanton and Aaron Judge this week.

LeMahieu, 32, remains a person of the most successful players in the league, hitting .411/.456/.534 with two household runs (177 wRC+). He will be a absolutely free agent at the end of the yr.

UPDATE (9:25 PM): The staff declared the LeMahieu has a sprained remaining thumb, and he will undergo an MRI for even more evaluation. Joel Sherman reminds us that LeMahieu experienced a comparable personal injury in 2018, and he missed two and a fifty percent months.

This is a creating tale. Continue to be tuned to Pinstripe Alley for additional updates as they turn out to be accessible.