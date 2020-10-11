DJI Prime Day Drone Deal Arriving Tuesday: $100 Off Mavic Mini Fly More Combo

Joshua Goldman / CNET



DJI The smallest Mavic drones are getting big discounts. Prime Day 2020. Palm-sized folding Mavic Mini drone, Usually sold for $399, but on Amazon Prime Day At the same price. It’s $100 off the regular $499 price of the bundle, which includes a drone, a small controller, a two-way charging hub, 3 batteries, a protective propeller cage, 3 additional sets of propellers and a carrying case. that much Prime day The shopping event starts at midnight on Tuesday, October 13th and runs through Wednesday, October 14th for Prime members.

The Mavic Mini weighs less than 250 grams (8.8 ounces), flies for up to 30 minutes, and shoots video at up to 2.7K at 30 frames per second and 12 megapixel photos. To save weight, the Mini doesn’t have additional sensors for obstacle avoidance or recognition, and it doesn’t have all the tracking features of the company’s advanced Mavic. It’s easy to fly though, and the camera is fixed with a 3-axis gimbal so you get incredibly smooth videos and blur-free photos like everyone else.

DJI



This is the first time that DJI has been discounted Mavic Mini since its launch last year. However, if you are interested in one of the other DJI drones or Ronin camera gimbal, the company says. There will be other prime day deals Effective.