Djokovic heading for ninth Australian Open title | Sneakers

Feb 17, 2021 0 Comments
Yevgeny Kafelnikov has no doubts: there will be a Russian Grand Slam champion in the very near future, “it’s inevitable”. The prediction of the former world number one Roland Garros (1996) and the Australian Open (1999) came close to becoming a reality, with the presence of two Russians in the Australian semi-final. But the great candidate to take up the Norman Brookes Challenge Cup remains Novak Djokovic. In the final test of his physical form, the Serbian beat Alexander Zverev and took a big step forward to win the Open for the ninth time.

