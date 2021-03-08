Do Rocket Companies Work on Tackling Space Junks? 

As the commercial space industry continues to grow, space debris is beginning to pollute our planet’s orbit with dire consequences. Is there still time for a space debris cleanup initiative to be effective?

Despite the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, 2020 proved to be a bumper year for commercial space exploits as a record 31 rockets launched from the Kennedy Space Center alone. As a consequence, every new rocket company launch increases the density of non-functioning space debris orbiting Earth. Many experts believe this will threaten the sustainability of the space industry if action is not taken soon. When we consider what are satellites used for, it becomes clear that our GPS and internet-enabled smart devices we rely on are contingent on secure access to Earth’s orbit. Is the average rocket company taking steps to resolve the problem, and just how severe is the situation at the moment?

How Serious is the Space Debris Problem?

A quick glance over the numbers involved should be cause for alarm for anyone with stakes in a rocket company or interested in the future of the space industry. Today, Earth’s orbit contains:

Almost 6,000 tons of debris

Over 30,000 debris objects larger than 10cm in diameter

Estimated 900,000 objects between 1-10cm

These objects travel through orbit at speeds of up to 18,000 miles per hour and can cause tremendous damage to any working satellite they collide with. At these speeds, even tiny flecks of material are enough to cause a sandblast effect upon contact with sensitive equipment like camera lenses. One such fragment was even enough to damage a window on the International Space Station (ISS). The ISS has been an informative barometer for the scale of the problem: since 1999, it has had to alter course to avoid potentially disastrous collisions with space debris. The figure is increasing exponentially as Earth’s orbit gets more and more crowded with every rocket company launch.

What Are the Sources of Space Junk?

Orbital debris comes in all shapes and sizes. Much of this space junk is generated by rocket parts jettisoned after serving their purpose in the initial stage of a launch. These then collide and fragment with other pieces of junk to cause a massive multiplication in the number of individual debris particles. Today, it’s much more common to see a rocket company launch a small or medium-sized module into space with an onboard payload from commercial clients. However, the present situation suggests that the industry won’t remain sustainable unless the problem is tackled sooner rather than later.

The First Steps in Space Debris Cleanup

The good news is that some in the rocket company community are stepping up to develop space debris removal solutions to tackle the problem before it’s too late. The Japanese firm Astroscale will be one of the first to take action, launching its debris retrieval technology onboard a Soyuz vessel later this year. Elsewhere, the European Space Agency (ESA) is putting up substantial funding for any rocket company that’s willing to tackle the problem. Based in Switzerland, the ClearSpace SA space firm is producing a vessel customized to retrieve a 247-pound Vespa payload adapter from a 2013 rocket launch.

What Can the Average Rocket Company do?

Another ray of hope comes from changing attitudes in the space industry. Today, it’s more common to find a rocket company designing spacecraft with inbuilt de-orbiting systems that launch the expended rocket stages into Earth’s atmosphere, where they burn up upon reentry. More rocket companies are also adding propulsion systems to their orbital units so that the spacecraft can navigate away from collision dangers and into safety. If effective, this will help slow the increase in orbital density and reduce ongoing space debris impact. It’s not just that the average rocket company needs to consider the distant future of the sector; at present, the high likelihood of a serious orbital collision can irreparably damage satellites and wipe out millions of dollars worth of time and investment in an instant.

Conclusion: The Time for Action is Now

Part of the problem is the lack of regulation faced by the average small rocket company. International and state laws relating to space launches are still grounded in an attitude the dates back to the Cold War when only superpower governments sent rockets into orbit. Today, the growth of the commercial state sector has rapidly outpaced regulation, and there is still no central body governing rocket launches around the world. Of course, heavy-handed regulations are perhaps not something the average rocket company will welcome. However, the alternative is an eventual blackout of an Earth orbit made inhospitable to commercial satellite activity. Space debris cleanup needs to become a paramount mission for the space industry if it wants to ensure long-term growth. The good news is that there is a growing awareness of the problem within the industry. Now, with more space debris removal solutions being developed every day, swift action may help keep near-Earth space clear for future generations. Do you think enough is being done to tackle the space debris orbiting Earth? Let us know in the comments section below.