Dodgers’ Mookie Betts hits 3 residence runs in a activity for report-tying sixth time

Aug 14, 2020 0 Comments
Los Angeles Dodgers appropriate fielder Mookie Betts strike a few residence runs in just the 1st 5 innings of Thursday night’s 11-2 win about the San Diego Padres, supplying him a report-tying six a few-homer game titles in his vocation. The only other players in MLB historical past with six three-homer game titles are Sammy Sosa and Johnny Mize.

Betts, who signed a 12-12 months, $365 million deal extension right just before the get started of this shortened time, began with an reverse-industry two-run household operate on an outside the house-corner fastball from Padres phenom Chris Paddack in the 2nd inning at Dodger Stadium. He added a solo shot on an -2 sinker from Luis Perdomo in the fourth and one more two-operate homer on a 3-1 splitter from Perdomo in the fifth, lifting his slash line to .310/.372/.690.

Thursday marked the third time Betts has hit three dwelling runs in the initial 5 innings of a sport, the most this kind of occurrences in baseball background, in accordance to research from ESPN Stats & Information and facts. Sosa notched his sixth occupation a few-homer performance in his 2,354th job match. Mize obtained there in his 1,884th recreation. Betts completed the feat in his 813th.

Betts, who was hit by a pitch in the initial inning, reached on an infield one in the seventh, building him 4-for-4 on the night.

