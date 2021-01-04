Domingo reveals the success of “Jason Born” with Mior Matt Damon, and the cinematic appeal of the film with Denzel Washington

Red Globo will show the film on Sunday (03) “Jason Born” No. Main Sunday. Who did Matt Damon, The action movie starts at 10:30 pm, after Fantastico. Then, with the programmer following the broadcaster Cinema And display “Already seen”, With Denzel Washington00:30 p.m.

22 m 30 | Main Sunday – “Jason Born”

“Outside the radar as a street fighter, Jason Bourne is surprised by Nicky Parsons, who seeks him out by providing new information about his past. Heather Lee, a newcomer to the CIA, believes the best solution is to try to recruit Bourne to the agency. ”

Paul Green Cross is signing in the direction of this feature, which hit theaters in July 2016 and grossed more than 45 415.5 million at the box office. In addition to Matt Damon, the hit film also stars Julia Styles, Tommy Lee Jones, Alicia Vicander and Vincent Cassell.

12:30 am | Cinema – “Already seen”

“Federal agent Doug Carlin is traveling to New York to investigate the cause of a devastating explosion. He will find a way to travel over time and, as a result, prevent tragedy.”

Released in 2006, the film was directed by Tony Scott and grossed $ 64 million in the United States alone, grossing a total of $ 180 million over the rest of the world. In addition to Denzel, they also star in Paula Patton, Wall Kilmer, James Cavicell, Adam Goldberg, Elton Henson and Erica Alexander.

After the feature films, the broadcaster continues Owl I And the picture will show “Fight Time”, With Cuba Gooding Jr., 02 to 10 p.m. For more information on Red Globo programming, see Click here.