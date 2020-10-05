Domino is investigating when a pizza delivery driver rubs a container of ice cream in his crotch

There is nothing appetizing about this special delivery.

UK branch Domino Is investigating after a pizza delivery driver is caught by the camera, rubs the customer’s food into the crotch and delivers the order.

Jonathan Terry of Buckinghamshire, UK recently Pizza chain While spending the night with friends, news agency South West News Service (SWNS) reports.

The Great Missenden man was watching a movie with his friends and digging Ben and Jerry’s tubs that tasted domino’s birthday cake when his girlfriend’s phone call kept him in the cold.

Domino’s customer found the message on the pizza box.

“I went to get my ice cream out about 20 minutes after I got the delivery, and strangely I got a call from my girlfriend,” Terry said.

“She said,’I hope I don’t eat the ice cream that Domino sent me.’ She told me to go and see the Ring doorbell [footage].”

After reviewing the video of the home security camera, Terry was scared to learn that the delivery driver knocked on the door, rubbed a pint of ice cream in his crotch, and then handed it over to an unknown customer.

“I felt very rude and very wicked,” said 31-year-old Terry. “My partner said he felt he had been violated and he was not happy.”

After complaining to Domino about the incident, the customer said that he received a free coupon but refused the gesture because he did not want to eat it on the chain again.

As reported by SWNS, Terry said, “‘I don’t feel safe after what your delivery driver did and I’m not obligated to repurchase orders from Domino’s.” “I want people to know what’s going on.”

“We were very disappointed to see this movie and the behavior of the driver is unacceptable. We always expect a high level of action and obviously this individual has broken the trust our customers expect from Domino,” Domino spokesman Rachel Townsend told Fox News on Monday.

“We are conducting a formal investigation, putting this team member first. We sincerely apologize and are working with our customers to solve this problem.