Home entertainment Donald Trump, Sacha Baron Cohen’s no fan,’to me he was a creep’-World News

Donald Trump, Sacha Baron Cohen’s no fan,’to me he was a creep’-World News

Oct 24, 2020 0 Comments
US President Donald Trump holds a campaign rally at Pensacola International Airport in Pensacola, Florida, US on October 23, 2020.

US President Donald Trump said he wasn’t a fan of Sacha Baron Cohen, even before the clip in the British comedian’s new Borat film awkwardly explained his lawyer Rudy Giuliani.

“I don’t know what happened,” Trump spoke to reporters aboard Air Force One when asked about a video of Giuliani showing a fake “interview” with an attractive and cheerful young woman.

“But a few years ago he tried to trick me. And I didn’t say it alone. It’s a fake one. And I don’t think he’s funny.”

Trump said the incident took place about 15 years ago. That said, it’s likely that the wannabe gangster mentioned his 2003 interview with Baron Cohen while playing Ali G, a special glove that eats ice cream, his latest business venture.

“To me, he was terrible,” Trump said.

While the plot of the new Borat movie was hidden, rumors of the recent fierce ambush of Baron Cohen’s unsuspecting participant spread like wildfire.

On Wednesday, Giuliani denied being frustrated by a fake hotel room “interview” with a young woman.

The encounter in the movie seems to have put his hands on his pants in the bedroom, putting the 76-year-old former New York mayor in a very uncompromising situation.

Giuliani said the site on Wednesday was “perfect production.”

“I took off my recording equipment and wore a shirt. Before, during or after the interview, I wasn’t inappropriate,” he tweeted.

“If Sacha Baron Cohen hints otherwise, he is a cold liar.”

Trump made a remark after taking off on his way to West Palm Beach from Pensacola, Florida.

Republican President, former reality TV star and real estate tycoon launched an intense final reelection last Friday in Florida.

READ  John Oliver Believes the Royal Spouse and children Killed Princess Diana

Public opinion polls show that he is far behind Democratic contender Joe Biden ahead of the November 3rd presidential election.

jca-mjs/rma

You May Also Like

Fans of Ariana Grande think she’s calling her former Pete Davidson in the new single.

Jennifer Lawrence’s husband sleeps in the room when he has a’pajama party’ with his friends

Ariana Grande, president of the new song "Positions" video: view

Ariana Grande, president of the new song “Positions” video: view

Netflix Wins Shonda Rhimes After Dispute Over Disneyland

Netflix Wins Shonda Rhimes After Dispute Over Disneyland

Nathan Drake Introducing Two Unknown Movie Set Photos: Tom Holland, Nolan North

Nathan Drake Introducing Two Unknown Movie Set Photos: Tom Holland, Nolan North

Noah Cyrus' 2020 CMT Music Awards costumes divide fans.

Noah Cyrus’ 2020 CMT Music Awards costumes divide fans.

About the Author: Chris Guerrero

Certified organizer. Problem solver. Gamer. Devoted troublemaker. Avid zombie specialist.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *