Donald Trump’s lawyer wanted to postpone the vote count at the Election College. But you called the wrong number and the record was shared - Viewer ...

Hair dye at a press conference, mistakes on Twitter, badly told stories. Rudy Giuliani has a history gaffes Substantial. There is one more thing to add to the list. On Wednesday, Donald Trump’s lawyer, Alabama Senator Tommy Doverville, tried to delay the vote count at Election College. However, Giuliani A voicemail left in the wrong number – And there was the record Shared pelo The Dispatch.

I want the audience to discuss with you how they are trying to move fast [do Colégio Eleitoral] Republicans, how do we need you? […] Try to slow down [o processo] To give you more information, legislators, ”says Giuliani for what you can hear on tape.

The “strategy” that Donald Trump’s lawyer wanted to use for that purpose was to raise objections. [aos resultados de] It can be postponed until tomorrow by raising countless states and issues – i.e. until the end of tomorrow [esta quinta-feira]”. Voting starts at 8pm on Wednesday (local time) – but was postponed until Donald Trump’s supporters stormed the Capitol.

In addition, the attorney wanted to challenge decisions not from three states, as suggested by Mitch McConnell (Republican majority leader in the Senate), but from ten states. To do this, the Alabama Senator “must oppose each of those states, join hands with Congress, and seek an inquiry from each state.”

Rudy Giuliani also had the opportunity to criticize Mitch McConnell because he was “doing everything he could in a hurry”. [a contagem de votos]”, Which is“ a kick to the head ”.

The outgoing US president’s lawyer has opposed accepting the results of the recent presidential election. At one rally he suggested that “voting machines were knocked out” and “ballot fraud.”

“So if you call me on this cell phone number, I’ll be available all night, it’s an honor to talk to you,” Giuliani said. Everyone had a chance to hear it.