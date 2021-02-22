Home Tech Don’t want to accept the new WhatsApp policy? Here is what happens

Don’t want to accept the new WhatsApp policy? Here is what happens

Feb 22, 2021 0 Comments
Don't want to accept the new WhatsApp policy? Here is what happens

The Share It was revealed that the new privacy policy will start to “slowly ask” its users to accept it from the 15th May. The announcement will start gradually, but there will be good reason for users to accept the new terms.

As mentioned Tech Crunch, Users Share They may lose the ability to read or send messages. “At some point, these users will receive calls and notifications, but they will not be able to read or send messages from the application,” the company said in a statement.

The The goal Do Share Want to share with Facebook Information about companies that users speak to in the messaging app, thus allowing the social network to display more personalized ads.

It is known that European users are protected from this new policy by public regulation Security Data, but even so, this change may take many users Share Looking for other alternatives such as signal or telegram.

Also read: Controversy. Share Does not give up and wants to educate users

Always know first.
Fifth consecutive year consumer choice for online printing.
Download our free app.


Google Play Download

READ  Let us Rank The Tony Hawk Games, From Worst To Finest

You May Also Like

WhatsApp: É isto que lhe acontece se não aceitar a nova política

This is what happens if you do not accept the new policy

YouTube on Android: This new feature enhances your video experience

YouTube on Android: This new feature enhances your video experience

Microsoft Reveals Upcoming Xbox Game Pass Entries

Microsoft Reveals Upcoming Xbox Game Pass Entries

Lixo espacial

Self-destructing satellites may be the solution to space debris

Google makes the historic federation that puts Android Auto on the Ford of the future

Netflix, HBO, Amazon Prime Video, Disney + and Apple TV +: 5 new movies to watch over the weekend

Windows 10 Flash Microsoft atualização KB4577586

Microsoft has finally started cleaning up Windows 10 Flash for good

About the Author: Nathaniel Marrow

Explorer. Entrepreneur. Devoted coffee enthusiast. Avid bacon geek. Lifelong internet nerd.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *