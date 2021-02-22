Don’t want to accept the new WhatsApp policy? Here is what happens

The Share It was revealed that the new privacy policy will start to “slowly ask” its users to accept it from the 15th May. The announcement will start gradually, but there will be good reason for users to accept the new terms.

As mentioned Tech Crunch, Users Share They may lose the ability to read or send messages. “At some point, these users will receive calls and notifications, but they will not be able to read or send messages from the application,” the company said in a statement.

The The goal Do Share Want to share with Facebook Information about companies that users speak to in the messaging app, thus allowing the social network to display more personalized ads.

It is known that European users are protected from this new policy by public regulation Security Data, but even so, this change may take many users Share Looking for other alternatives such as signal or telegram.

