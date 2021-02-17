Home sport Doubts focus on bench movements and field clashes: Arbitrators have new signs

Doubts focus on bench movements and field clashes: Arbitrators have new signs

Feb 17, 2021 0 Comments
Doubts focus on bench movements and field clashes: Arbitrators have new signs

Article

Judges from the C1, C2 and VAR categories took part in an event promoted by the Portuguese Football Association’s arbitral tribunal.

In the second recycling and evaluation activity of this sports season, this Tuesday, selected referees and assistants took part in judging the professional competitions (C1, C2 and VAR) in Portugal.

The session was promoted by the Portuguese Football Association (FPF) Refereeing Forum (CA) and took place via video conference. In addition to the theoretical assessment, the judges also received new indications of what was left to beep in leagues I and II.

According to O GOGO, the CA called for greater attention to be paid to the movements of elements in the technical area (people standing on the bench, dissent and demonstrations against decisions), as well as the actions of players on the field. Mobilization (surrounding and pressing the player). Referee) or conflicts between enemies.

The session, hosted by Jose Fondelus Gomez, was attended by Englishman David Ellere (IFAB’s current technical director (body governing body) and FPF’s CA adviser. This is the case from the current sports season.

READ  Twelve Rivers Important Stage Points in Las Vegas

You May Also Like

European League: Playing without solutions loses in Slovakia - handball

European League: Playing without solutions loses in Slovakia – handball

The Ball - Football Monitoring Program: Sports Champion, Benfica Fourth (Liga)

The Ball – Football Monitoring Program: Sports Champion, Benfica Fourth (Liga)

The Ball - Change of goal took everyone by surprise (Benfica)

The Ball – Change of goal took everyone by surprise (Benfica)

The Ball - «We control the game, not the referees' decisions Pa (Banos de Ferreira)

The Ball – «We control the game, not the referees’ decisions Pa (Banos de Ferreira)

″ Bodeng has been playing with women’s lives for a long time

″ Bodeng has been playing with women’s lives for a long time

Amora helped Olhanens have lunch before the game against Vittoria de Cetabel

Amora helped Olhanens have lunch before the game against Vittoria de Cetabel

About the Author: Warwick Clark

Explorer. Communicator. Introvert. Typical problem solver. Devoted writer. Unapologetic coffee advocate.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *