Download LibreOffice Office 7.1 Available, What’s New?

Feb 05, 2021 0 Comments
LibreOffice is one of the best alternatives to the Microsoft Office suite. It is provided free of charge to the general public and benefits from frequent updates.

This week LibreOffice Released 7.1. This version comes with many improvements and new features. The first big change was its name. It is now called LibreOffice Social interaction. Considering the Enterprise Edition, the goal is to make it clear that maintenance is done by volunteers only. Your support is paid and professional.

In this case, Document Foundation explains why many companies do not work the way they download and use the “public” version. In an intervention on his blog, he explains

“Despite this recommendation, more and more companies are opting for the version supported by volunteers instead of choosing the version that best suits their needs. This is a problem for durability because it slows down the development of the project. “

LibreOffice Office 7.1, What’s New?

Thanks to the new dialog box previews it makes it easy to choose the look of the menu bars. There is a new dialog to install extensions. It finds and adds add-ons quickly and easily.

In the meantime, we provide support for improvements in asymmetric print preview and paper sizing to match printed document. Improves performance with DOCX / XLSX / PPTX files, and new features affect Writer, Calc, Impress and Draw.

LibreOffice 7.1 is available for many environments, including Windows, Linux, and MacOS.

