Dozens of ancient coffins unveiled in Egypt

Dozens of 2,500-year-old coffins found in Egypt’s vast Saqqara cemetery were on display on Saturday.

59 coffins owned by Egyptian priests and scribes of the 26th dynasty were discovered in a ruins south of Cairo in August. They were buried on three 30-40 foot shafts along with 28 statues of the ancient Egyptian god Seker, one of the most important funeral deities. Reuters Report.

Mostafa al-Waziri, secretary-general of Egypt’s Supreme Antiquities Commission, said the coffins remained in perfect condition thanks to the protective seals that have protected them from chemical reactions for centuries. Early research suggests that decorated coffins were made for priests, high-ranking officials, and elites of the late Pharaonic (664-525 BC).

One was opened in front of a reporter, to reveal the mummy inside The Associated Press reported.

Egypt’s archaeological mission behind the discovery began excavations in 2018. Previous discoveries included a hideout for mummies and a well-preserved tomb of the 5th royal priest called “Wahtye”.

The Saqqara Plateau contains at least 11 pyramids, including Step Pyramid, as well as hundreds of ancient civil servants tombs and various sites from the First Dynasty (2920-2770 BC) to the Coptic Period (395-642).

The mission will continue to open the casket and study its contents before being exhibited at the Great Egyptian Museum, which is scheduled to open next year.