Home World Dozens of ancient coffins unveiled in Egypt

Dozens of ancient coffins unveiled in Egypt

Oct 04, 2020 0 Comments
Dozens of ancient coffins unveiled in Egypt

Dozens of 2,500-year-old coffins found in Egypt’s vast Saqqara cemetery were on display on Saturday.

59 coffins owned by Egyptian priests and scribes of the 26th dynasty were discovered in a ruins south of Cairo in August. They were buried on three 30-40 foot shafts along with 28 statues of the ancient Egyptian god Seker, one of the most important funeral deities. Reuters Report.

Mostafa al-Waziri, secretary-general of Egypt’s Supreme Antiquities Commission, said the coffins remained in perfect condition thanks to the protective seals that have protected them from chemical reactions for centuries. Early research suggests that decorated coffins were made for priests, high-ranking officials, and elites of the late Pharaonic (664-525 BC).

One was opened in front of a reporter, to reveal the mummy inside The Associated Press reported.

Egypt’s archaeological mission behind the discovery began excavations in 2018. Previous discoveries included a hideout for mummies and a well-preserved tomb of the 5th royal priest called “Wahtye”.

The Saqqara Plateau contains at least 11 pyramids, including Step Pyramid, as well as hundreds of ancient civil servants tombs and various sites from the First Dynasty (2920-2770 BC) to the Coptic Period (395-642).

The mission will continue to open the casket and study its contents before being exhibited at the Great Egyptian Museum, which is scheduled to open next year.

READ  China locations sanctions on Lockheed Martin over arms profits to Taiwan

You May Also Like

AFP

Syrian rebels fight Azeris to feed their families

Indians kicked out by many people continue to have cremation virus

Indians kicked out by many people continue to have cremation virus

Millionaire Zef Eisenberg dies for land speed record in York, UK

Millionaire Zef Eisenberg dies for land speed record in York, UK

'Hotel Rwanda' protagonist rejects another bail, faces trial | Rwanda

‘Hotel Rwanda’ protagonist rejects another bail, faces trial | Rwanda

Ethiopian immigrants detained in Saudi Arabia call it'hell' | Ethiopia

Ethiopian immigrants detained in Saudi Arabia call it’hell’ | Ethiopia

The Australia-New Zealand travel bubble is finally here, but for now it's only one way.

The Australia-New Zealand travel bubble is finally here, but for now it’s only one way.

About the Author: Mortimer Nelson

Evil tv buff. Troublemaker. Coffee practitioner. Unapologetic problem solver. Bacon ninja. Thinker. Professional food enthusiast.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *