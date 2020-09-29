Dr. Dre says the estranged wife’s claim for spouse support is absurd

unique

Dr. Dre In response to his wishing wife’s request for nearly $2 million for temporary spouse assistance, as he has already been providing bills for all her needs and legal documents claim that her attorney has already made more money from 2 You are being fired. Divorce a few months older than most Los Angelenos do in a year.

Dre he Nicole Stay in his Malibu mansion he claims. It is interesting that he describes the house as alone with himself. As we reported The biggest skeleton of debate It’s a prenup that can explain why he says the mansion is his.

Dre says his security serves Nicole meals prepared by a private chef three to five times a week.

Dre also says that all of Nicole’s expenses are already borne by him, so his business manager is paying for the AmEx Centurion Black Card, whose bills range from $150,000 to $350,000 per month.

Dre. He says “unauthorized claim [Nicole’s] Attorney’s Fee,” All her expenses were paid. As we have reported, her attorney is asking for a $5 million fee.

Dre. “All of this seems like an angry man’s anger exacerbated by an opportunist lawyer.”