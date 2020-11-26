Dramatically poor availability of custom designs

About having custom designs with Radeon RX6800 (XD) on the official launch day on November 25th. Came with higher prices, We have already reported. Now there are additional signs that stores are also very dissatisfied – not just customers.

RX 6800 (XT): This is even more expensive

Proshop, a Danish mail order company that already shows extraordinary transparency in the availability of RTX-30 graphics cards On his landing sideCustom designs are available with the Radeon RX6800 (XD). Manufacturer cards from five companies are listed, including Asus, Gigabyte, MSI, PowerColor and Sapphire – not on the XFX list. It shows the cards ordered by the customers, the custom designs ordered from the manufacturer, the cards they go with and the cards that have already arrived. In fact, there is no pro shop: Power Color was only able to deliver 100 reference designs with the 6800 and 25 reference designs with the 6800 XT.

The Radeon RX6800 in particular has surprisingly few open orders (currently 50), but the pro shop points out that areas where a card can be booked should be restricted. Therefore, the number does not correspond to the actual requirement. For different reasons, some cards still cannot be ordered. After all, the pro store ordered about 2,200 from the manufacturers. Only 13 cards are still on the way. It looks very different with the Radeon RX6800XT. There are 423 open orders from customers, with Proshop ordering nearly 1,900 cards. Only 9 people are coming, so far only 25 have been offered – not even a custom design.

Now the pro store may not be representative of the rest of the world, but there are other signs of a worsening distribution situation. American Chain Micro Center For example statementsThere are no custom designs for the release. Australian cargo PLE system There were temporarily huge reports on his website bei DSO Gaming Must read. AMD Radeon RX6000 Series Warning: Paper Release. Very limited role along the way. Future levels are not confirmed. Unfortunately, our first ship had a very limited number of shares on these cards. That small number of cards should be in our warehouse in the next one or two weeks. “This time there is only the following note, clearly good note:” AMD Radeon RX6000 Series Warning: Pre-orders only, no specific date at this time “.

Supports PCGH – it only takes a minute. Thanks! All readers receive daily free news, articles, guides, videos and podcasts about the latest game hardware and their favorite games. So far we have funded this site mainly through advertising, but since COVID-19 it has been very difficult. Many companies are slashing or slashing advertising budgets for 2020. Unfortunately these are the budgets we have to trust if we want to continue to offer PC Games hardware in regular format for free. We will now return to you for this reason. As a PCGH sponsor, you can support us so that we can continue to deliver our familiar content in a regular format for free. Every contribution, big or small, is valuable. PC Games supports hardware – it only takes a minute. READ Muslim College student Amongst Petitioners Who Find Best Court docket Remember Rath Yatra Determination Support now Thanks in advance.

Advertising: Great graphics cards for gamers Find an alternative

13:01

AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT in test: AMD back on high altitude

Also popular with PCGH readers:

Radeon RX6800 (XD) – Custom designs from the manufacturer’s perspective: Clock rates, cooling, power limits [Update]

Which Radeon RX6800 (XD) is faster? Our custom design manufacturer overview reveals it. First

Radeon RX6800 (XD): Custom designs are expensive

Custom designs with # RX6800: Fear not, prices are high – more than already expensive reference cards.

Risen and Radeon can now be read via the application or in the browser















[PLUS] RTX-3090 Cooling: Tips for Better Temperature, Power Supply Test







PCGH Plus: Power-hungry and above all, we clarify tips on which hardware configurations are best for hot head amp graphics cards. We explore the situation with electricity. The article comes from PC Games Hardware 12/2020.

Further …



Go to article











