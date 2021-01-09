Duda Reis moves to São Paulo after ending relationship with Nego do Borel – Marie Claire Magazine

+



Duda Reis and his father, Luiz Fernando (Photo: Reproduction / Instagram)

Duda Reis informed his Instagram followers on Friday (8) that he had something new to say, he appeared to be traveling by car with his family and his father, the doctor. Luiz Fernando Barreiros, broke the mystery: she moved to São Paulo. Born in Volta Redonda, inside Rio de Janeiro, the 29-year-old will start a new life in São Paulo after ending her relationship with the singer. Nego do Borel.

“We are already in Sampa! We have come to help and support Duda’s decision to move here! By the way, very good decision“said the doctor.” A place where she has great friends and where the vast majority of her followers are. I wish our daughter much happiness and success here and that São Paulo may welcome her with open arms, with the affection she has always shown. New moment, new winds, new conquests ”, he stressed.

The couple confirmed the relationship ended on December 23, and the funkeiro was the first to write a post commenting on the ending. In the text, he comments that “life is a box of surprises, with paths that sometimes we cannot understand”.

“But the certainty I bring with me today is that our love was real! And our story will be a memory for me that will never disappear. The girl with the broad smile, the tight embrace, the charming blue eyes, warrior, determined and full of dreams, will always be remembered with great affection. She is part of a love that has been eternal as long as it has lasted, and today it has become a great friendship, which I want to last forever! All the luck in the world for you, my love! Always count on me. We will continue, but we will always have each other, ”he wrote.

Duda Reis also shared a post on social media to comment on the matter and said the engagement ended a week ago when they decided to take different paths after three years of dating. between the comings and goings.

“There were mistakes and a lot of success too, after all nothing is perfect. We always try to make it work, but sometimes winding paths appear, that’s part of it! When we start a relationship we obviously look for amazing things and he doesn’t have a break, but it has happened. Sometimes we don’t understand some things, but our relationship has become a friendship and we respect each other as people and friends! I wish him the best! I’m not going to make a circus out of it, so I hope you will understand and respect this moment. Thank you all and happy new year, ”she said.

The engagement ended after the couple returned from a trip to Dubai and the Maldives, and Duda returned to her parents, Simone Reis and Nando Barreiros, soon after.

In a social network this Tuesday, Nego even shared a video on Tuesday where he received a breakfast basket and tagged the ex’s user, but did not mention the end of the relationship. He later shared a black-and-white photo, walking through the sand dunes and illustrated with two sad-faced emojis and a pair of praying hands.

The influencer and singer started dating in February 2019, but ended in December of that year and reconciled in April. The relationship was guided by several intrigues exposed on the internet in which Duda’s parents did not approve of the relationship and criticized the young woman’s attitude of supporting Nego.