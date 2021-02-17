Home entertainment Dungeons & Dragons | Bridgeton star Reggie-Jean Page joins the film

Dungeons & Dragons | Bridgeton star Reggie-Jean Page joins the film

Feb 17, 2021 0 Comments
Cinema com Rapadura

One of the cast at the moment, Reggae-Gene page Joined the cast ”Dungeons & Dragons“, A film adaptation of the popular game rights currently being released Guides to the beach. Information THR.

Page present “Bridgeton“, One of the most successful series in Netflix Produced by Shonda Rhymes. He too ”Sylvie’s love“Is”Death machines“.

The plot details are kept under wraps, but promises to be “a great cast and a bad attitude”. Also popular in Brazil due to its design ”Dragon’s Cave ”, Shown in the 1980s, “Dungeons & Dragons” is a highly imaginative RPG, originally created by Gary Kigax and Dave Arnason, first released in the United States in 1974. RPG has been adapted several times for video games, cinema and television.

Chris Pine, Michael Rodriguez and Justice Smith are also part of the cast.

The film will be directed by Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daly “Sports Night” And script “Spider-Man: Homecoming”. They are also responsible for the adaptation script based on Michael Gillio’s draft. This is the first film in which the two have worked together since they directed “Flash” In 2018.

Hasbro / Eon e Paramount This project is jointly prepared and funded. eOne Is responsible for distributing this feature in the UK and Canada Paramount Distributes to other parts of the world.

“Dungeons & Dragons” has no release date yet. Records are expected to begin in the first quarter of 2021.

You May Also Like

Ponto Seco's actress enters Expresso to Amanho on Netflix

Ponto Seco’s actress enters Expresso to Amanho on Netflix

Bong Jun-ho, director of Parasitas, is producing two films, Communist Culture and Arte.

Bong Jun-ho, director of Parasitas, is producing two films, Communist Culture and Arte.

USA: The Struggle for Freedom on Netflix

USA: The Struggle for Freedom on Netflix

Review | A night in Miami has the power of words

Review | A night in Miami has the power of words

Movies based on real stories you have to watch on Netflix

Movies based on real stories you have to watch on Netflix

What if the Brazilian species are real? Check out the trailer for "Invisible Ensemble" available on Netflix on February 5th

What if the Brazilian species are real? Check out the trailer for “Invisible Ensemble” available on Netflix on February 5th

About the Author: Chris Guerrero

Certified organizer. Problem solver. Gamer. Devoted troublemaker. Avid zombie specialist.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *