Durable Goods Orders in August 2020

New orders for major U.S. capital goods increased more than expected in August, and demand was stronger than previously anticipated in the previous month, suggesting that business spending on equipment is rebounding after a prolonged downturn.

But Friday’s optimistic report from the Department of Commerce did not change the view that the economic recovery from the COVID-19 recession is slowing as government funds are running out, helping businesses and tens of millions of unemployed people. New coronavirus cases are on the rise in some regions. Consumer spending may decline as retail sales have already slowed.

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell this week stressed the need for more fiscal stimulus, told lawmakers Thursday that it could make the difference between a sustained recovery and a much slower recession. It is unlikely that another rescue package will emerge before the November 3 presidential election.

Orders for non-defense capital goods, excluding agent aircraft in corporate spending plans, rose 1.8 percent last month, the Commerce Department said. Data for July was revised to show that so-called core capital goods orders rose 2.5% rather than 1.9% as previously estimated.

Economists polled by Reuters predicted a 0.5% increase in key capital goods orders in August.

Over the past month, orders for key capital goods increased due to increased demand for machinery, primary metals, computers and electronics. However, orders for fabricated metal products and electrical equipment, household appliances and parts declined.

US stocks fell. The dollar was higher for the currency basket. US Treasury prices have risen.