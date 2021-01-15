The Dutch government resigned this Friday following a scandal involving tax evasion by Dutch families’ tax authorities over NOS state television developments and government support for abused children.

According to Deutsche Well, this is the charge levied by tax authorities against thousands of families for fraudulently receiving family payments between 2013 and 2019. The Dutch tax authority demanded a refund of tens of thousands of euros, leading to many families going bankrupt. About 26,000 families were affected by errors such as unauthorized signatures.

A parliamentary statement said it was “unprecedented injustice” not to allow the families of the accused to defend themselves. Prime Minister Mark Rutte, who has led the country since 2010, has already acknowledged that the situation is “shameful”.

On Thursday, Labor leader Lodwiz Assher resigned, weakening the government coalition. Asher was the Minister of Social Affairs between 2012 and 2017. “I do not know if the tax authorities are abusing thousands of families,” Assher said in a statement.

Meanwhile, about 10,000 families are receiving at least 30,000 euros in compensation. In a class action case, families filed a complaint this week against five politicians, including Finance Minister Wobke Hokstra and Economy Minister Eric Vibes.

Despite this scandal, polls suggest that the Rutte-led government deserves the approval of two-thirds of the Dutch.

In the March 17 election, Keert Wilders, the main opponent of the Liberals of the People’s Party for Freedom and Democracy (VVD), led by Mark Rutte, the leader of the Freedom Party (PVV), was Eurocentric and anti-Islamic, ranking second in the 2017 election.