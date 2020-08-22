Dwayne Johnson Unveils ‘Black Adam’ Costume In DC Fandome Social Media Teaser – Deadline

DC Fandome would not be entire without Dwayne Johnson demonstrating some muscle on social media. The Speedy & Furious actor, who is generating his DC superhero debut in the New Line motion picture subsequent yr, dropped a teaser for DC Fandome confab tonight with a swift glance at his get-up.

“The hierarchy of electrical power in the DC Universe is about to alter. Black Adam comes TOMORROW at #DCFandDome. He’s coming to crush them all. #ManInBlack #BLACKADAM,” tweeted Johnson. The movie opens Dec. 22, 2021.

Black Adam, an anti-hero, is a spinoff of Shazam!. Johnson was in the beginning going to participate in Black Adam in that movie, but that did not occur. Jaume Collet-Serra, who labored with Johnson on Disney’s Jungle Cruise, is directing Black Adam. The film is cleared to shoot in Ga early next yr. Having said that, very first Johnson has to finish Netflix’s Pink Observe, which stopped output simply because of COVID-19. Johnson introduced before this month that Crimson Notice would resume filming in September in “the most secure and most intense ‘quarantined bubble’”.

Johnson 1st acknowledged his involvement in Black Adam in a late October 2019 article, commenting on the concept product for his superhero protagonist, expressing, “This undertaking has been with me for more than 10 yrs.”

In a November 2019 Instagram write-up last 12 months, he declared the release day for Black Adam, stating, “Like most youngsters developing up, I dreamed about being a superhero. Having amazing superpowers, battling for what’s correct, and normally guarding the people. It all changed for me when I was 10 yrs old and was very first launched to the greatest superhero of all time – SUPERMAN. As a child, Superman was the hero I always preferred to be. But, a couple of years into my fantasy, I understood that Superman was the hero I could by no means be. I was also rebellious. As well rambunctious. Also resistant to conference and authority. Regardless of my difficulties, I was still a very good child with a superior heart – I just liked to do factors my way. Now, decades later on as a male, with the identical DNA I experienced as a child – my superhero dreams have arrive true. I’m honored to be a part of the iconic #DCUniverse and it is a correct pleasure to turn out to be, BLACK ADAM. BLACK ADAM is blessed by magic with the powers equivalent to SUPERMAN, but the distinction is he does not toe the mark or stroll the line. He’s a rebellious, one particular of a kind superhero who’ll generally do what’s proper for the persons – but he does it his way. Truth of the matter and justice – the BLACK ADAM way. This part is as opposed to any other I have ever played in my vocation, and I’m grateful to the bone we’ll all go on this journey jointly.”

The Black Adam DC Fandome panel is tomorrow, Aug. 22 at 3:10pm PST.