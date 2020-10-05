Eagles vs. 49ers Score: Carson Wentz, Philly Defense upset San Francisco, take the lead in NFC East

The Philadelphia Eagles didn’t have to have a pretty night in San Francisco to wrap up their week 4 match on Sunday, but they really got the job done. Carson Wentz threw a seventh interception in just four games, and despite CJ Beathard’s late pressure to take over the struggling Nick Mullens to lead Kyle Shanahan’s attack, Philadelphia has taken a step further at a critical moment. . Working with the makeshift supporting cast, Wentz brought Eagles to the fore with a perfect four-quarter touchdown, and Birds’ defense teamed up against Mullens with three teams in a row to break through a zero-spin game, blocking 25 to 20 embarrassment.

With the Eagles’ first win in the 2020 season, full of rise and turnover, Philly took the impossible number one spot in the miserable NFC East. Meanwhile, the Niners fell to .500 in the competitive NFC West, and the Arizona Cardinals also lost on Sunday.

Here are some immediate details of the San Francisco painter the Eagles desperately needs.

Why the Eagles won

Did Carson Wentz finally play with the practice squad? Number 11 wasn’t perfect on a Sunday night, the initial pass unfortunately fell into the hands of Niners and a few others failed, but as in late 2019, it flourished at the most important times with a makeshift supporting cast. With only Greg Ward, John Hightower, and scout team call-ups Travis Fulgham and Deontay Burnett active on the wide receiver, Wentz had both arms and legs enough. In particular, we plotted a deepball TD, perfect for the fourth quarter, into Fulgham. . (By the way, Fulham’s Eagles receiver must have played best this season.)

But Jim Schwartz’ defense deserves credit for his victory. The linebackers were generally terrible at defending the motion-running game of George Kittle and Ninus, but Front 4 was three key takeouts that drove Nick Mullens into intimidation (and eventually put him on the bench) all night and injecting massive amounts. Has been set. Phillies of Life.

Why the 49ers were defeated

Nick Mullens may have done a great job of filling Jimmy Garoppolo against the Giants, but it was a completely different story of the Eagles putting pressure on the face. Kyle Shanahan did a great job planning quick strikes and run-based moves early in the competition on Sunday night, but whenever Mullens stepped back and didn’t find Kittle, things were ugly. CJ Beathard looked sharp and comfortable in the last few minutes after taking over Undercenter, but it was too little and too late. Speaking of running games, Shanahan probably could have reached out to Jerick McKinnon more throughout the evening.

On the other side of the ball, San Francisco wasn’t bad, especially considering the injury report. But they would have put more heat on Wentz who was running behind the almost perfectly backed O-line. Meanwhile, in the second match, when Wentz found Fulham with a four-quarter score, he put Eagles targets in front of them almost all night except for one of the most important points in the game.

Turning point

In 3rd and 10th place, Niners hit the ball with 45 points, and San Francisco was on the clock in 3 minutes and 10 minutes. With just one first down, it would have allowed the 49ers to keep milking the watch and freeze the lead. Instead, Mullens caught the ball with no one open, and Eagles’ corner back Cre’Von LeBlanc heated up with a rare Jim Schwartz blitz, popping the ball straight out of his hand and putting it in the arms of his teammates. This turnover set Philly’s lead drive and fully returned momentum in the courtesy of the visitor, and the Eagles chose Mullens for their subsequent drive in San Francisco.

Game play

The beauty of the sideline tank destroyer against Fulgham by Wentz due to some sloppy attacks on both sides in the game that scored low to the fourth was easily the highlight of the night.

What future plans

The Eagles (1-2-1) face another difficult challenge in Week 5 against Pittsburgh Steelers (3-0), who are facing an early goodbye thanks to the postponement of their match against the Titans. . The 49ers (2-2) will stay home for the Miami Dolphins (1-3) who have failed against the undefeated Seahawks in Week 4.