Eagles vs. 49ers Snap Count: Travis Fulgham Influences Debut

Philadelphia Eagles' Snap counts week 4 vs San Francisco 49ers
- Jordan Mail Rata I made my first NFL start on the left tackle and didn’t miss a snap. He seemed okay outside!
- Jacques Erz Although he spent the most time among skill players 49ers I kept him tightly tied. edge Had 4 receptions in 9 yards for a total of 5 goals. We all know Ertz isn’t good when it comes to yards after the catch, but that much was particularly appreciated after watching. George Kettle Become a monster in this game. Ertz did not help with his case for a new contract. He only has 139 yards so far. He definitely draws more attention, but you kittle, He hit 183 yards on Sunday night only.
- John High Tower All led Eagles Wide receiver in the second week of continuous playtime. He had two receptions for 22 yards, but one of them switched to a decisive 4-4.
- Miles Sanders In this game, I only recorded a total of 15 touches. He averaged 3.5 points as a rush and had two receptions for 30 yards. The Eagles were curious and didn’t use him for the last offensive drive. …. Was he “tired” once again? Then it’s kind of a problem.
- Travis fulham It officially started and recorded the third many receiver snaps. He apparently had the biggest play in the match with a 42-yard touchdown reception on the left sideline. 25-year-old Nice Eagles debut!
- Lane johnson It started with a right-hand tackle but didn’t get into and out of the lineup with an ankle injury that plagued him. Jack Driscoll When play in the right tackle Johnson I was out.
- Richard Rogers Indeed, it has made a definite contribution to getting Ertz a lot of attention. He had three receptions in 35 yards Wentz He didn’t overthrow him while he was open down the field for chunk gain.
- No target Deon Ta Burnett.
- Boston Scott Only 2 carrys per yard. There is no goal.
- Adrian Killins was overwhelmed. Corey Clement In his NFL debut. The Eagles occasionally used Killins to attempt a sweep with him who hit -12 yards.
- gentle There were only 2 carrys in 3 yards. It’s safe to say that Eagles can have better running back depth behind Sanders.
- Jalen Hurts I ran 18 yards in three attempts. Fourteen of them came out when he hit the balls on the 3rd and 34th in the second half of the second quarter. The 49ers smelled the trick play he had to throw again. Carson Wentz.
defense
- Rodney McLeod Didn’t miss a snap this year. He released the Eagles’ first takeaway since the 17th week of last year.
- Jalen Mills Snap from the outer corner back Avonte Maddox Out and Trevor williams To the injured reserve.
- Nathan Gary There are too many in the field.
- Fletcher CoxAlthough his influence is credited as being beyond his stats, he didn’t hit any stats in this game despite playing the defensive line snap for the second time.
- Duke Riley Too much in the field
- Marcus Epps Saw increased role Mills You have to play the corner.
- It was a lively night for Derek Barnett. The first round pick of 2017 was half a sack, a tackle with one hand, and two quarterback hits. Nice to meet you.
- Cre’Von LeBlanc strip Nick Mullens At one point. The strap just plays! The Eagles shouldn’t be too hesitant to play him.
- K by Wallace He hit 27 defensive snaps in his career. He resisted kittle Sometimes it’s a pretty tough draw. Nevertheless, it’s nice to see him on the spot.
- Josh SweatThe number of snaps on a weekly decline from 70% to 57% from 53% to 37%. Even so, he still has one sack, one loser tackle, and one quarterback hit in this game. It gets sweat From 4 games this year to 3 bags.
- Hassan Ridge Way Participated in a sack party.
- TJ Edwards Didn’t come back after suffering a hamstring injury. That meant more play time. Alex Singleton, Who received the benefit Nick Mullens Throw it right at him to set pick 6.
- Previously I told Howie Roseman Genard Avery Trade. In my defense he had a bad camp, he was a healthy scratch in week 2, and last week only had one tackle (no other stats). But Avery It was very effective with one bag, one loser tackle, and five quarterback hits for the team’s lead. This is the production I want to see more often!
Special team
- Ford left the game with a hamstring injury and did not return. He created a nice special team to deal with punt coverage early in the game.
- Not shown in the graphic Luke Zuriga Also played three special team snaps.
Did not play
Inactive: Alshon Jeffrey, DeSean Jackson, JJ Arcega-Whiteside, Hakim Butler, Avonte Maddox, Nate Sudfeld, Casey Twohill
Effective: Jason Huntley, Jay Mon Brown
