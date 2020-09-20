Home sport Eagles vs. Rams Score: Live Updates, Game Stats, Highlights, TV Channels, Week 2 Match Streaming

Eagles vs. Rams Score: Live Updates, Game Stats, Highlights, TV Channels, Week 2 Match Streaming

Sep 20, 2020 0 Comments
Eagles vs. Rams Score: Live Updates, Game Stats, Highlights, TV Channels, Week 2 Match Streaming

In the first 22 minutes of this match, the Los Angeles Rams couldn’t have asked for a better first half, and the Philadelphia Eagles would have had their worst first half in years. Then Philadelphia rallyed in the second half of the second quarter to make this game.

Jared Goff finished his first 13 passes. Sean McVay used a combination of pirated and play-action passes to embarrass the Eagles defense with 21 first half scores. 3 lead.

The Eagles were finally able to score points later in the second quarter. Carson Wentz scored a rushing touchdown in a quarterback sneak attack, reducing the lead to 12 (Eagles failed in a two-point transition). Cooper Kupp stumbled on a punt return with 46 seconds left in the first half. The Eagles, capitalized with Miles Sanders touchdowns, ended a miserable first half for Philly, cutting the deficit to five with two plays.

The exciting second half is ready, so make sure you stay connected to the live blog below!

How to see

Time: 1:00 pm
location: Lincoln Financial Field (Philadelphia, Pennsylvania)
TV: FOX | flow: fuboTV (Try for free)

READ  Four-Star Cornerback Jordan Hancock Flips From Clemson to Ohio State

You May Also Like

Refusing trade profit and trying to do business with Allen Robinson.

Refusing trade profit and trying to do business with Allen Robinson.

College Football Scores, NCAA Top 25, Week 3 Highlights: Clemson Roll, UCF Impressive in Opening Game

College Football Scores, NCAA Top 25, Week 3 Highlights: Clemson Roll, UCF Impressive in Opening Game

College Football Scores, NCAA Top 25 Rank, Schedule, Match Today: UCF vs. Georgia Tech, Clemson in action

College Football Scores, NCAA Top 25 Rank, Schedule, Match Today: UCF vs. Georgia Tech, Clemson in action

2020 US Open TV schedule, channel, coverage, live streaming, online watching, golf streaming time

2020 US Open TV schedule, channel, coverage, live streaming, online watching, golf streaming time

September NL hit leader Alec Bohm could finally be the NL Rookie of the Year nomination.

September NL hit leader Alec Bohm could finally be the NL Rookie of the Year nomination.

Titans' AJ Brown confronts Jaguar with bone bruises in his knees

Titans’ AJ Brown confronts Jaguar with bone bruises in his knees

About the Author: Warwick Clark

Explorer. Communicator. Introvert. Typical problem solver. Devoted writer. Unapologetic coffee advocate.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *