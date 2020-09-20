Eagles vs. Rams Score: Live Updates, Game Stats, Highlights, TV Channels, Week 2 Match Streaming

In the first 22 minutes of this match, the Los Angeles Rams couldn’t have asked for a better first half, and the Philadelphia Eagles would have had their worst first half in years. Then Philadelphia rallyed in the second half of the second quarter to make this game.

Jared Goff finished his first 13 passes. Sean McVay used a combination of pirated and play-action passes to embarrass the Eagles defense with 21 first half scores. 3 lead.

The Eagles were finally able to score points later in the second quarter. Carson Wentz scored a rushing touchdown in a quarterback sneak attack, reducing the lead to 12 (Eagles failed in a two-point transition). Cooper Kupp stumbled on a punt return with 46 seconds left in the first half. The Eagles, capitalized with Miles Sanders touchdowns, ended a miserable first half for Philly, cutting the deficit to five with two plays.

The exciting second half is ready

