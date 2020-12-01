Eagles vs. Seahawks: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NFL start time

Via 3 quarters

The Seahawks in Seattle were expected to win this, which is how it has been so far. They are in the lead after three quarters and are 17-9 ahead of the Philadelphia Eagles.

Seattle relies on WR DK Metcalfe, Who caught nine passes for 146 yards, and R.P. Chris Carson, Punched in a quick touchdown. No one has a unique game for Philadelphia, but they get a touchdown from QB Carson Vents.

Here’s an interesting fact: the Seahawks also took an eight-point lead after the third quarter at the last meeting of the teams.

Who are playing

Seattle @ Philadelphia

Current records: Seattle 7-3; Philadelphia 3-6-1

Need to know

After two games on the road, the Philadelphia Eagles return home. They will be held Monday night at 8:15 pm at the Lincoln Financial Field in Seahot, Seahork. Philadelphia lost 9-17 and 9-17 to Seattle last season, so they hope to turn the tables this season.

The Eagles are not far behind, but the team lost 22-17 to the Cleveland Browns last week. Philadelphia did not have a unique game for anyone, but they got scores from TE Dallas Coyote, D.E. Richard Rodgers, And L.P. Alex Singleton. QB Carson Vents The pass ended at 123.80.

Meanwhile, Seattle beat the Arizona Cardinals 28-21 last Thursday. Seattle’s victory was spearheaded by QB’s initiative Russell Wilson, Passed two DDs and 28 attempts at 197 yards, took an additional 42 yards on the ground, and R.P. Carlos Hyde, Punched in a quick touchdown. Wilson’s performance created a slow match against the Los Angeles Rams two weeks ago.

The Eagles are expected to lose this next one by 6.5. Having dropped the racers for the last two consecutive games, now may not be the best time to take Philadelphia against the spread.

Seattle’s victory lifted them to 7-3, while Philadelphia’s defeat reduced them to 3-6-1. The Seahawks have been dynamite on the attacking side of the ball, averaging 31.80 points per game. Let’s see if Philadelphia can find any way to disarm them.

How to see

When: Monday night at 8:15 ET

Monday night at 8:15 ET Where: Lincoln Financial Field – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Lincoln Financial Field – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV: ESPN

ESPN Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS game application

CBS game application Ticket cost: $ 135.00

Contradictions

According to the latest information, the Seahawks have 6.5 points against the Eagles NFL Conflicts.

This line has moved slightly towards the Seahawks as the game opens with the Seahawks being the 5 point favorite.

Top / Bottom: -110

Look NFL selection For every game, including this one from Sportsline’s advanced computer model. Get the exams now.

Series History

Seattle has won all the games they have played against Philadelphia in the last six years.

January 05, 2020 – Seattle 17 vs. Philadelphia 9

November 24, 2019 – Seattle 17 vs. Philadelphia 9

December 03, 2017 – Seattle 24 vs. Philadelphia10

November 20, 2016 – Seattle 26 vs. Philadelphia 15

