Home science East Coast Fireball: Video captures meteor streaks across Pennsylvania and Ohio.

East Coast Fireball: Video captures meteor streaks across Pennsylvania and Ohio.

Oct 01, 2020 0 Comments
East Coast Fireball: Video captures meteor streaks across Pennsylvania and Ohio.
Pittsburgh-The flash that illuminates the sky in parts of Pennsylvania and Ohio on Wednesday is probably an accidental meteor, experts said.

Many social media users in the Pittsburgh area reported seeing a series of fireballs just after 4 am. It remained in the sky for a while before disappearing from view.

Security cameras at a property owned by Mark and Rosemary Sasala in New Lime, Ohio, northwest Pittsburgh, captured a short, bright glare partially obscured by clouds around 4:20 AM

RELATED: Watch out for the Halloween full moon, orionid meteor shower, and bright Mars in the sky this October.

The American Meteor Society, a non-profit organization, said more than 200 cases of bright fireballs were reported in eastern Ohio. Social official Robert Lunsford said the fireball is likely to be a random meteor not related to a known meteor shower.

Lunsford said you need an object the size of a soft ball to create a bright glare like a full moon. The object will probably be a little larger, but more analysis will be needed to determine its size, Lunsford said.

Pittsburgh’s National Weather Service said it knew the report but had no information. An official at the University of Pittsburgh Allergeny Observatory did not immediately comment.

Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

READ  Venus, lengthy-imagined dormant, reveals signals of volcanic exercise

You May Also Like

After a long delay, ULA's most powerful rockets are ready to launch a classified spy satellite.

After a long delay, ULA’s most powerful rockets are ready to launch a classified spy satellite.

NASA detected hints of life on Venus in 1978, but didn't realize it?

NASA detected hints of life on Venus in 1978, but didn’t realize it?

Delta IV Heavy Rocket Delays Again Raising Concerns Over Infrastructure Deterioration

Delta IV Heavy Rocket Delays Again Raising Concerns Over Infrastructure Deterioration

Three ancient groundwater lakes found on Mars increased the likelihood of life.

Three ancient groundwater lakes found on Mars increased the likelihood of life.

NASA finally tracks air leaks on the ISS, but has not yet been fixed.

NASA finally tracks air leaks on the ISS, but has not yet been fixed.

NASA targets Halloween for next SpaceX Crew Dragon astronaut launch

NASA targets Halloween for next SpaceX Crew Dragon astronaut launch

About the Author: Max Grant

Devoted web lover. Food expert. Hardcore twitter maven. Thinker. Freelance organizer. Social media enthusiast. Creator. Beer buff.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *