EBay deals for Black Friday

After Singles Day, comes Black Friday. In this case, eBay Germany has drastically reduced the prices of a number of Xiaomi, Redmi and Go products. You will see all the current offers in the following perspective. As always, all products are shipped from Germany and all smartphones are the official Global / EU version.
Note
Prices are only valid from 6am tomorrow. We will always renew contracts every hour so you will always be in a state of renewal. Unfortunately, offers end at 4 p.m. The following applies to Black Friday deals on eBay: The early bird catches the worm.
Terms of Black Friday Agreements
The Black Friday sale on eBay will take place tomorrow from 6am to 4pm. This time you will receive the voucher POWERFRIDAY20
- 10 படி discount on products over 150,
- Discount 20 discount for over 250 products
- Discount 50 discount on Products 550
Truth be told, this is not a lot of discounts compared to 20% on a single day. But stores will lower the prices for some products regardless of the voucher, thus distributing the usual best prices for many smartphones and gadgets from Germany. The voucher can only be retrieved once per account.
EBay stores stand out with particularly good deals for regular China’s best sellers yuhaitech2018, xiaomi_global, gshoppergermanystore And From my online Emerged. If you can not find a specific product in our list, you can search for offers on this store pages yourself. To estimate the price, you can refer to our pricing history Is provided Fall back. Black Friday We will list the best deals on eBay for you.
Offers at a glance
Voucher: POWERFRIDAY20
We have boldly marked the best deals in our opinion on this list!
Smartphones
Redmi 9C with 2/32 GB For 90 for
Redmi 9 with 4 / 64GB for 135 for
Redmi Note 8 Mid 4/64 GB For 135 for
Redmi Note 8 Pro Mid 6/128 GB For 160 for
Redmi Note 9S Mid 4/64 GB For 140 for
Redmi Note 9S Mid 6/128GB For 160 for
Redmi Note 9 Pro Mid 6/64 GB 170 for
Redmi Note 9 Pro Mid 6/128 GB 179 for
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite with 6/128 GB for 269 for
Pogo X3 with 6 / 64GB 179 for
Pogo X3 with 6 / 128GB For 199 for
Xiaomi Mi10 Lite Mid 6/128GB To 9 259
Xiaomi Mi 10D Mid 6/128 GB 379 for
Xiaomi Mi 10D Mid 8/128 GB 399 for
Xiaomi Mi 10D Pro Mid 8/128 GB To 9 479
Xiaomi Mi 10D Pro Mid 8/256 GB For 29 529
Vacuum robots & wireless vacuum cleaners
Xiaomi Mi Robot 1c Robot vacuum cleaner for 160 for
Robrak S5 Max Vacuum robot for 9 289
ROBARACH H6 Wireless Vacuum Cleaner 270 for
Xiaomi Mi Robot Pro Robot Vacuum Cleaner for Rob 218
Dream D9 Robo Hoover for Rob 269
Dream F9 Robot Vacuum Cleaner for 150
Dream V11 To 9 249
Dream V10 For 150 for
Dream V10 Pro 185 for
Dream V10 Plus
Roberg S6 For 332 for
TV
Xiaomi Mi TV 4A with 32 inches For 140 for
Xiaomi Mi TV 4K 43 Inch To 9 249
Xiaomi Mi TV 4K with 55 inches To 9 319
As always: Even on days like Black Friday everything is not a bargain. That’s why we only list offers to buy for ourselves. EBay distributors are not delivered directly and complexly from Germany.
Voucher “POWERFRIDAY20”On eBay
To enter a voucher on eBay, you must first place the products in the shopping cart. There you click “Update”. In the next step you can run the voucher below. The reduced price will be displayed later.