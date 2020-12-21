Ed Sheeran returns with a new single ‘After Glow’

Ed Sheeran Has been sharing his first new music in almost 18 months – listen to ‘The After Glow’ below.

The star finally shared the star-studded new music of 2019 ‘No. 6 Cooperation Project’ Album, this is like him Storm, Justin Bieber, Camila Cabello, Cardi b Even more so.

After teasing the song release yesterday, Sheeran has now released the new song. “Hey guys. A song I wrote last year that I would like to release for you is After Glow, ”he said in a statement.

“This is not the first single from the next album, this is a song I like and I hope you like it too. Enjoy! Have a safe and happy festive break and celebrate the New Year. Now back to Dad, Xiao X. ”

Watch the one-tag video for the song and listen to it via Spotify below.

In the meantime, Sheeran donated £ 10,000 to the hospital last month to care for her late grandmother (November 21). The money reportedly went to the Alderberg Hospital League of Friends to buy musical instruments for dementia patients and people with special needs and audiovisual disabilities.

Donation In 2020, he donated 000 170,000 to provide vital equipment to students at his former school. Singer Suffolk attended Thomas Mills School in Framingham and is said to have donated large sums of money to help other students achieve success.

N.M.E. Sheeran’s ‘Number 6 Collaborative Project’ has given three out of five stars in the release In July 2019. The review reads: “In 10 or 20 years, ‘no. 6 Collaboration Project ‘2019 may be the perfect time capsule for what Pop was. It is a lesser album, a collection of more interesting and generally interested collaborations, which unselfishly blurs the boundaries of the traditional genre and acknowledges that Latin-pop is the closest sound. The future. ”