We live in a world where prophecies are self-fulfilling. In a world where misinterpretations that lead to new behavior are the starting point, this initial concept becomes real.

Complicated? No really not. This is really very easy to explain. Look around us.

When was the last time we used our memory? When was the last time we used digital help? Think? Think without help?

Close Subscribe to newsletters Daily News Get the information first.

We think in 2D. Flat. Without depth. Without volume. There is no critical dimension. We think a little. We are less critical than that.

Look at the generations we create. The IQ of the world’s population has fallen sharply over the past 20 years. This seems almost like the reverse of the Flynn effect, as intelligence is declining in more developed geographies. Strange, isn’t it? No. Easy to understand.

It is the result of language poverty, for example, vocabulary reduction, limited use of verbs. All of this throws us into moment-limited thinking, and this limit prevents us from making predictions over time. It is these temporary features that carry us into the future. For new shots. New worlds. Let it be in art, culture, economy. Whatever.

How can we absorb timelessness if we fail to plan what languages ​​might be, what might have been, what, what, what would be, or what actually happened?

Write. Think. To design. Design. Preview.

I ask again? What do we do to our memory? When was the last time we thought without help? We are nonsense! We talk about things in common, we talk about trivial things. We revolve around them.

We do not know the big names of Portuguese culture. We are the best in sports habits. We’re even better at stupid TV shows! But maybe it was intentional.

It is a case of saying that education is under attack. Ours. Too bad! Our children!

How to protect it from alternative facts, from Realistic shows, Do you do Twitter, can you do YouTube?

How to create awareness for global policy? How to feed the grammar and digital dictionary of this generation?

Are we being distracted? Or turned off? Or do we like idiots because they don’t question us?

Designer and Director of IADE – Faculty of Design, Technology and Communication, European University