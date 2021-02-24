Home Economy Education is under attack

Education is under attack

Feb 24, 2021 0 Comments

We live in a world where prophecies are self-fulfilling. In a world where misinterpretations that lead to new behavior are the starting point, this initial concept becomes real.

Complicated? No really not. This is really very easy to explain. Look around us.

When was the last time we used our memory? When was the last time we used digital help? Think? Think without help?

We think in 2D. Flat. Without depth. Without volume. There is no critical dimension. We think a little. We are less critical than that.

Look at the generations we create. The IQ of the world’s population has fallen sharply over the past 20 years. This seems almost like the reverse of the Flynn effect, as intelligence is declining in more developed geographies. Strange, isn’t it? No. Easy to understand.

