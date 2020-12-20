EFF side with Apple ‘laughs’ at Facebook’s criticism of iOS 14 privacy features

Facebook last week Publicly criticizes Apple’s plans New privacy features will be added to iOS 14 in early 2021. While Facebook has slowed down Apple’s planned changes, the Electronic Border Trust has now come to Apple’s side, saying Facebook’s reviews are “ridiculous.”

By 2021, Apple will create a new app tracking transparency feature that requires companies to obtain permission from users before tracking users on other apps and websites. This fall was initially planned for the release of iOS 14, but Apple gave developers more time to plan until early 2021.

As the release of the app tracking transparency feature approaches, Facebook is engaged in a public PR war against Apple. Facebook says the new changes will hurt small businesses and affect businesses’ ability to reach new customers. Apple, on the other hand, The feature says no For Facebook to change its approach to tracking users, only to get permission instead.

The Electronic Frontier Foundation, or EFF, says Facebook’s argument doesn’t add up:

Facebook recently launched a campaign called Defender of Small Businesses. This is Facebook’s ridiculous attempt to distract you from bad records about unexpected behavior and privacy issues while trying to prevent pro – privacy changes from Apple, which is bad for Facebook’s business. Trackers must seek your approval before they can track you across the Internet, and we applaud Apple for this change. But because Facebook has created a huge empire around the concept of tracking everything you do by allowing you to sell and share your data in a shady package of third-party companies, users and policymakers alike want to believe otherwise.

EFF says such claims “can no longer be true” in Facebook’s argument that small businesses will be affected.

Facebook claims to protect small businesses in this regard, and this can no longer be true. Facebook has locked them in forcing their customers to be sneaky and negative. A broken system cannot protect the privacy and control of their own users.

Finally, EFF invites Google to follow in Apple’s footsteps:

Overall, AppTrackingTransparency is a great step for Apple. When a company does what is right for its users, EFF will stand by it, just as we will crack down on companies that do wrong. Here, Apple is right and Facebook is wrong. Next step: Android should follow the same protections. Your move, Google.

