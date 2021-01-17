Egypt announces “major discoveries” at Sagara’s archeological site – News

The Ministry of Tourism and Archeology explained that more than 50 sarcophagi were among the “best discoveries” made by a team of archaeologists led by the famous Egyptian Zahi Hawass.

According to a report released by the Ministry, wooden sarcophagi belonging to the New Kingdom period were found in 52 graves at a depth of 10 to 12 meters.

According to Hawass, quoted in the text, “the funeral of Queen Nord, the wife of King Teddy,” as well as three brick deposits were found at the site.

Sagara, home to more than a dozen pyramids, ancient monasteries and animal cemeteries, was once a vast necropolis in the ancient Egyptian capital, Memphis, which is a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

In November 2020, Egypt announced the discovery of more than 100 sarcophagi, the largest invention of the past year.

Sealed wooden coffins have been found near statues of deities more than 2,500 years old, belonging to the best personalities from the so-called ancient and Ptolemaic period.

Hawass said in a statement that the new discovery would help study the history of the Sahara between the 16th and 11th centuries BC.