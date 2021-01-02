Home science Eight smartphone models will no longer run WhatsApp

Eight smartphone models will no longer run WhatsApp

Jan 02, 2021 0 Comments
Eight smartphone models will no longer run WhatsApp

Issued by: Copywriting. January 2, 2021 06:58

On December 29, in a statement, The Share It has been reported that some cell phones will not support the app from this year, without specifying in which month it will occur.

The site will no longer work on some smartphones, and, according to the company, users of any of the models shown below will need to upgrade their devices by purchasing the latest devices to continue using the devices. WhatsApp services.

Check out the latest news on digital and technology Here.

Also read: WhatsApp will allow you to permanently silence conversations.

Once shut down, the operating system will no longer be compatible with the specific operating systems of these phones and will not provide updates.

This means there will be no more technical troubleshooting or tool optimization.

0s eight
> IPhone 1
> IPhone 3G
> IPhone 3GS
> IPhone 4
> Motorola Droid Racer
> Samsung Galaxy S2
> HTC Desire
> LG Optimus Black

Oh Share He added that it will continue to run on devices with the latest operating system from iOS 9, Android 4.0.3 or KaiOS 2.5.1.

Users of the web version of WhatsApp (on PC) will no longer have support for Internet Explorer 11 and Microsoft Edge Legacy.

Tags: Marketing-Digital | whatsapp | Smartphones-chem-whats-app

READ  The Leonid meteor shower will shoot fireballs across the sky this week

You May Also Like

The RTX 3050, RTX 3050 Ti and RTX 3060 graphics appear on the Lenovo list

The RTX 3050, RTX 3050 Ti and RTX 3060 graphics appear on the Lenovo list

Dying light 2 | We have news about growth in 2021!

Dying light 2 | We have news about growth in 2021!

Google Earth - How does it work? Learn how to navigate the website and application

Google Earth – How does it work? Learn how to navigate the website and application

Samsung presents new video showing the evolution of the Galaxy S series

Samsung presents new video showing the evolution of the Galaxy S series

Apple drops lawsuit against Brewer over its pear-shaped logo

Apple drops lawsuit against Brewer over its pear-shaped logo

New Year celebration at home? Free for Metro Lost Lite Redux PC!

New Year celebration at home? Free for Metro Lost Lite Redux PC!

About the Author: Max Grant

Devoted web lover. Food expert. Hardcore twitter maven. Thinker. Freelance organizer. Social media enthusiast. Creator. Beer buff.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *