Eleven die in fireplace in Czech Republic tower block

Law enforcement in the Czech Republic are investigating a hearth that killed 11 individuals, which includes three small children.

Saturday’s blaze, in a block of flats in the north-eastern town of Bohumin, has been explained as the worst fire in the country’s history.

Six folks died in the blaze and a further 5 ended up killed soon after leaping from an 11th flooring balcony in an try to escape the flames.

10 folks, such as two firemen and a law enforcement officer, have been wounded.

Bohumin is on the Czech-Polish border, some 300km (190 miles) east of the cash, Prague.

The governor of the Moravia-Silesia region Ivo Vondrak said the hearth appeared to have been commenced deliberately.

In accordance to eyewitness experiences, a guy was handcuffed at the scene soon after calmly admitting to police he experienced started out the blaze.

Law enforcement refused to comment on those people claims but they have confirmed that 1 person was arrested.

Interior Minister Jan Hamacek afterwards informed Czech Radio that what he termed “a big tragedy” appeared to have been the fruits of a extended-lasting conflict among neighbours.

The regional hearth brigade main Vladimir Vlcek informed Czech Television that the blaze spread really swiftly.

“The fireplace was quite brief to build, which is not standard. A fireplace like that usually affects one place, but this a person strike the total flat, all the rooms are burnt down,”