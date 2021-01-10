Home sport Elgar Davids was introduced at the Allhans Technical Command

Elgar Davids was introduced at the Allhans Technical Command

Jan 10, 2021 0 Comments
Elgar Davids was introduced at the Allhans Technical Command

Following the dismissal, Olhanes’ coach refused to comment to reporters.

Former Dutch international footballer Edgar Davids made his debut as coach of the Olhanes this Sunday, drawing 0-0 at Lucidano de Ovora for the Portuguese championship and being sent off after the game.

Cambionado de Portugal’s Serie H played in a match in the 11th round at home to Lucidano de Ovora at the Eng. At the Morera Corneiro field, both teams balanced each other in the first half.

In the second half, the team coached by Edgar Davids improved their performance and had better moves to score, but failed to perform.

During the game, Olhanens’ Dutch coach was always on the bench, initially with little intervention, but as the game progressed he began to provide guidance to his players and praised some offensive plays.

After the final whistle, following a discussion between the players from both teams, Edgar Davids, like Olganes Lelego, was sent off by the referee, while Lucidano de Ovora’s coach Jose Pizarro was shown a yellow card.

Following the dismissal, the Olhanes coach refused to comment to reporters.

With this tie, Olhanes tied Amora and Esperania de Lagos in third place in the standings, beating Minero Aljustrelens 5-1 in Allendez this morning at the championship, led by Vitoria de Cetapal.

READ  Portland Trail Blazers vs. Los Angeles Lakers Game 3 Preview

You May Also Like

The Ball - 76-Year-Old Heroic Tolerance Not Rewarded (NBA)

The Ball – 76-Year-Old Heroic Tolerance Not Rewarded (NBA)

Santos was assigned to a Pola-Pentica (Benfica) forward

Santos was assigned to a Pola-Pentica (Benfica) forward

FC Porto Benfica Hockey Skates Championship

FC Porto Benfica Hockey Skates Championship

The Ball - We lost the game because we made so many personal mistakes (Famalicão)

The Ball – We lost the game because we made so many personal mistakes (Famalicão)

Bola - Did you know that there is an athlete Madrid and an athlete Bilbao? (Spain)

Bola – Did you know that there is an athlete Madrid and an athlete Bilbao? (Spain)

For Z, it's like playing with Visela or against Manchester City

For Z, it’s like playing with Visela or against Manchester City

About the Author: Warwick Clark

Explorer. Communicator. Introvert. Typical problem solver. Devoted writer. Unapologetic coffee advocate.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *