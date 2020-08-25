‘Ellen DeGeneres Show’ repeats ‘resting’ at Australian Tv community, changed with ‘Desperate Housewives’

Repeats of “The Ellen DeGeneres Display” are at this time not airing on Australia‘s common 9 Community television channel.

A spokesperson for the community confirmed the news in a assertion to Fox Information on Monday.

“Conversations are on-likely regarding new episodes of ‘Ellen,'” they claimed in reference to the show’s forthcoming 18th period. We are currently resting ‘Ellen’ repeats on Nine and have changed [them] with ‘Desperate Housewives,’ but should really our viewers want their daily ‘Ellen’ deal with, repeats will display screen weekdays on 9Gem.”

9 Network is among the most well known broadcast stations in Australia, the dwelling state of Ellen DeGeneres‘ spouse, Portia de Rossi.

The channel is also home to Australia’s “Right now” clearly show, “60 Minutes,” “Australian Ninja Warrior,” “The Voice” and extra.

The “resting” time period comes following “The Ellen DeGeneres Present” has been rocked by many scandals in excess of the very last couple of months.

3 top producers have “parted techniques” with the exhibit after being tied up in several accusations of a harmful do the job natural environment and sexual misconduct.

Furthermore, the 62-year-old host has been accused of poor behavior herself on several events, including by her former bodyguard at the 2014 Oscars, who reported she hardly ever even stated hello to him.

“I’m holding [DeGeneres, her mother and de Rossi’s] hands and walking them as a result of men and women and huge groups of individuals. Ellen is the just one person that I’ve been assigned to — and I have been assigned to pretty a several celebs — that has by no means taken the time to say hi to me,” Tom Majercak informed Fox News.

De Rossi, nevertheless, was “quite nice and carried on a dialogue,” he claimed.

“It started heading negatively when she introduced me to Ellen and Ellen fairly substantially just gave me a facet look out of her eye and did not even say ‘hello,’ or ‘thank you for defending my mother, my wife and me,'” Majercak continued.

“The Ellen DeGeneres Show” is set to debut its 18th year on Sept. 9 in the US.

