Ellen Pompeo 1 describes the amazing word ABC did not allow actors to say on TV

Gray's Anatomy Season 17 premiered Thursday night with Ellen Pompeo's surgeon Meredith Gray in a shocking situation. When Pompeo joined Jimmy Kimmel Live to discuss the decision, she told the host about a word ABC would not allow them to say.

[Spoiler alert: The Grey’s Anatomy Season 17 premiere and episode 3.]

‘Grace Anatomy’ star Ellen Pompeo and host Jimmy Kimmel | Randy Holmes via Getty Images

‘Grace Anatomy’ star Ellen Pompeo talks about that ‘shocking’ decision

When Gray physique Season 17 premiere, Meredith Gray fainted in the parking lot. While she is out, she sees her dead husband Derek Sheppard (Patrick Dempsey) on the beach. Fans were eager to see him reunite with McDream, but were worried about Meredith’s fate.

In the scenes that come in the next episode, viewers are relieved to see Meredith alive, but they find out what went wrong with her in a hospital bed. Many fans speculate she has COVID-19; However, the preview did not confirm that diagnosis. During the trailer she faints again, and McDreamy appears in the second episode.

When discussing the dramatic result with Jimmy Kimmel, Meredith notes that he may be in a coma for some seasons.

‘Grace Anatomy’ Actors Pompeo speaks a word

The odd story is brought about as the host shifts from “jaw-dropping” to the end of the season premiere. Pompeo tells Kimmel that ABC standards and practices do not allow actors to say the word “vagina” Gray physique.

“There was a big fight. I may be butchering this story, ”Pompeo begins. “There was a big fight. With standards and procedures, you can say penis. You could say penis, but you could not say vagina. That’s why the word ‘Wa-Jai-Jai’ came up. Standards and procedures do not say vagina. We said penis 97 times in that chapter, but you can’t say vagina. ”

Kimmel laughs as the show’s creator popularizes the word “Wa-Jai-Jai” written by Shonda Rhymes.

“We have ABC standards and procedures for blaming Wa-Jai-Jai,” Kimmel adds.

Who coined the word ‘Wa-Jai-Jai’?

Although Oprah was the first person to utter the word “Wa-Jai-Jai” on live television, Miranda Bailey (Chandra Wilson) popularized the slang word for vagina. Pompeo remembered the story correctly, Shonda Rhymes had it with ABC standards and one-on-one procedures Gray physique Chapter.

‘Grace Anatomy’ Cast and crew James Pickens Jr., Chandra Wilson, Shonda Rhymes, Kate Walsh | Mark mines / cartridge images for NAACP

“I wrote a chapter in the second season Grace We used the word vagina many times (probably 11), ”Rhymes said New York Times. “Now, we used the word penis 17 times in one episode and no one blinked. But through the ‘vagina’, the good guys in broadcast standards and practices blinked again and again. I think no one enjoys female anatomy loudly – it’s a shame to assume that half of our anatomical population. ”

Rhymes is happy with how “Wa-Jai-Jai” became popular, though he was disappointed not to be able to say “vagina” in the episode.

“Now, Wa-Jai-Jai is the one given to me,” Rhymes continued. “It’s a word I use, a word my girlfriends use, I heard women use it at the grocery store. I don’t even think about where it came from anymore. It does not belong to me or anyone on the show. It belongs to all women. ”