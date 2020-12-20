Elliott Page shares first selfie after gender confirmation to thank ‘love and support’ fans

On Sunday, Oscar nominee Elliott Page shared his first selfie after a gender pledge on December 1, thanking fans for their ‘love and support’.

‘From the bottom of my heart, thank you,’ Canadian 33-year-old transgender trailblazer – proud of 8.5M social media followers – Wrote.

‘Your love and support is the greatest gift. Be safe. Be with each other. If you can, support ranstransanta and ranstranslifeline. See you in 2021! ‘

Page’s Instagram post received comments from his former X-Men co-star Shawn Ashmore, Bose star India Moore and disabled IMG model Jillian Mercado.

Earlier this month, Elliott (born Ellen Billboats-Page) described how he / she now uses both of them and their / their accents – transgender and non-binary himself.

‘I can’t begin to express how significant it is to finally love who I am to pursue my true self,’ is something in the water director Explained.

'Love you SM!' Page's Instagram post received comments from his former X-Men co-star Shawn Ashmore, Bose Star India Moore and disabled IMG model Jillian Mercado

‘I was endlessly inspired by many in the trance community. Thank you for your courage, your generosity and your relentless work to make this world a more inclusive and compassionate place. I will do my best to support and continue to strive for a loving, equal society. ‘

The page continued: ‘I like trance. I wish I was weird. The more I hold myself close and fully embrace who I am, the more I dream, and the more my heart grows, and the more I thrive. ‘

Elliott previously appeared as a lesbian during a speech at the ‘Prosperity Time’ conference of the human rights campaign in Las Vegas in 2014.

Six years ago: She appeared as a lesbian in 2014 during a speech at the ‘Prosperity Time’ conference of the human rights campaign in Las Vegas.

‘My Heart’: For the past two years, Page has been married to Canadian dancer Emma Portner (L) and met him in 2017 (pictured February 14).

For the past two years, the Emmy candidate has been married to Canadian dancer Emma Portner, whom she met in 2017.

The 26-year-old professional Hoofer – who has removed all of his social media – is best known for starring in Justin Bieber’s Life Is Worth Living video and tour of the world.

The page will be relaunched in the third season of The Umbrella Academy, which was updated last month under the title Sis-Woman Sound Superhero / Violinist Vanya Hargreaves or The White Violin.