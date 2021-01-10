Elon Musk and WhatsApp are taking more people to the signal

Signal is benefiting from a significant increase in the use of instant messaging and thanks to the controversy over WhatsApp’s new privacy policies. The fact that WhatsApp shares more information about its users with Facebook has led many to read alternatives, increasing the demand for competing services.

Another factor that contributed to the increase in the popularity of the signal was Elon Musk, because the planet’s richest man sought social networks.

The signal for the controversy surrounding WhatsApp is growing

In two days, the signal recorded more than 100 thousand installations. The verification messages required to verify the flow numbers of new users and use the service are arriving several hours late.

Telegram is already a much more popular application than Signal, and in just two days it marked more than 2 million installations worldwide. WhatsApp is obviously in the opposite direction, with 11% fewer installations in the short term.

Relatively unknown until recently, Signal is now beginning to present itself as a powerful alternative for those who want to maintain the greatest possible privacy in an online environment.

Elon Musk has called for WhatsApp to be converted to a signal

Elon Musk, who recently helped grow the signal, has used social media to criticize Facebook’s policies and encourage people to set up the signal.

In recent years, Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, has publicly criticized the company. He recently accused Facebook of helping organize the invasion of US capital last week.

Despite all the controversy on WhatsApp, the new rules do not apply in Europe. However, if you are considering leaving the site and switching to alternatives, we have an article that can help you in that process.

