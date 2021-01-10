Elon Musk Consulting Company develops software capable of creating images from text – ocpoca Negócios

+



Elon Musk (Photo: Magnum / Equip by Getty Images)

Imagine a green, pentagonal clock. Many possibilities of the same object, aren’t they? Offering these varied alternatives in the form of images is Dol-e, Ambition, OpenAI’s software, the lab that receives donations and advice from the richest man in the world, Elon Musk.

The first results were released last Tuesday (05), and some tests can be found on Twitter by company president Greg Brockman:

Demonstration of DALL-E, Artificial Intelligence Software from OpenAI (Photo: Reproduction / Twitter)

To generate statistics from simple descriptions, the lab had a database of 12 billion images. Tol-E, named after the painter Salvador Dali, and Wall-E, a Disney-picture character, use a system that reflects human neural networks. The big news is that the products are made from texts.

The new software is GPT-3 (Generative Pre-Training), a robot capable of composing texts that vary from a message to a poem. The English-language newspaper The Guardian has already published An article Uses technology last September.

Computer-generated photos and videos are already widely used in fake news. In a blog post, OpenAI acknowledged the risks and said it would like to analyze “the ethical challenges posed by this technology”. In addition, the laboratory noted the potential for dependence on Dol-E models. Last year, for example, Twitter’s method was accused of racism, favoring photos of white people.

AI Race

OpenAI, based in San Francisco, USA, competes with Deep Mind and Facebook’s artificial intelligence lab. Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla, one of its founders, left his team in 2018, but continues to support the organization with donations and advice.

GPT-3, announced last year and considered the most powerful means of language construction, should be its first commercial product. Although its semantic potential has been criticized within the tech community, internet companies like Reddit are already on the waiting list to get it.

