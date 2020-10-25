Elon Musk is funding 95% of the sale price of Gene Wilder House for the actor’s nephew to purchase.

Earlier this year, Elon Musk announced that he would sell his Bel Air property in part as a way to offload his burden from material possessions, partly as a way to remove attack vectors that his most ardent critics continue to use. Shocked. One of these is a rather unique home previously owned by legendary actor Gene Wilder, starring the iconic Willy Wonka in the 1971 classic film. Willie Wonka and the Chocolate Factory.

When Musk announced his intention to sell all of his homes, he mentioned that there was one rule for Wilder’s property. According to Tesla CEO, “Gene Wilder House” Cannot be removed You will lose your soul. This may have limited the number of potential buyers, especially those who want to develop Prime Lots as perhaps more modern. After all, the house offers a direct view of the Bel Air Country Club golf green.

There is only one condition of sale. I own Gene Wilder’s old house. It cannot be torn or lost soul. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 1, 2020

As mentioned recently Kinds Reports show that Elon Musk sold “Gene Wilder House”, and the story behind the sale was very surprising and almost heartwarming. The property was sold for $7 million, about $250,000 more than paid by Tesla CEO in 2013, and this profit almost disappears when considering taxes and maintenance over the past seven years. But this is not the most interesting part of the story.

Records show that the new owner of the Gene Wilder Bel Air property is the sole manager of the entire LLC and is represented by screenwriter and TV producer Elizabeth Hunter, who has worked on popular programs such as: Charm and Empire. The Hollywood screenwriter has long lived in the Silver Lake area of ​​Los Angeles, and interestingly, she has been married to film director Jordan Walker-Perlman since 2015. Walker-Perlman was the niece of the deceased Jean Wilder.

Musk Very generous in selling real estate. As can be seen from the Gene Wilder House purchase record, Musk actually loaned Hunter and Walker-Pearlman up to $6.7 million in purchase funds. That is more than 95% of the sale price of the property.

Homes are likely not to change under Musk’s regulations, but Wilder homes are nonetheless a pretty impressive property. The image of the house is now equipped with Tesla’s early-generation solar roof tiles and Powerwall batteries, making it hardly affected by sudden power outages. The house covers about 2,800 square feet and has 5 bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms. Private guest houses and swimming pools were also built on site.