Elon Musk says in leaked email that Tesla sees strong demand, but wants to increase production faster

Tesla CEO Elon Musk wrote a letter to employees in an email Electrek Tonight they see strong demand, but the automaker needs to increase production faster to use it.

As we announced earlier, Tesla is currently in the middle of its final year delivery drive as it aims to deliver a record number of vehicles this quarter to reach 500,000 deliveries by 2020.

The automaker is expected to deliver 181,000 vehicles this quarter to achieve this goal. It has more than 40,000 vehicles than its last quarter delivery record.

In the new email for employees received Electrek, Musk said, adding that Tescala now has an “upper class problem” with more demand than productivity:

“We are lucky to have an upper class issue of demand that will be slightly higher than production this quarter.”

The CEO said Tesla should rapidly increase production this quarter to “gain the trust” of customers and investors:

“We need to maximize production for the rest of this quarter to ensure we have the best possible outcome and to keep the trust of customers and investors and the hard-earned money with us.”

This is Musk’s second appearance this month on investor support following the sharp rise in Tesla’s share prices.

Last week, the CEO said he wrote in another email to employees Tesla wants to focus on profits or warns that the stock will fall like a safflower under the sledgehammer“.

Finally, in today’s new email, Musk stressed that the only reason he says to increase productivity is “really important,” and he suggested that anyone who finds ways to improve production should contact them directly about it.

Email in full here:

We are lucky to have an upper class issue of demand that is slightly higher than production this quarter. To ensure that we have the best outcome and to keep the confidence of customers and investors and the hard earned money with us, we need to maximize the remainder of this quarter. I will only send this note if it is very important. Super appreciated ,,

Elon Btw, send me a note directly if you find ways to improve the output, but I think your voice is not heard.

