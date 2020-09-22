Elon Musk warns that Tesla’s’battery day’ technology is two years away.

The Tesla “Battery Day” presentation is almost approaching and will take place tomorrow after a rescheduling from April due to the coronavirus pandemic. But in a matter of hours until the company reveals something Expectation It is that we have developed one or more new types of battery cells that can help you stay ahead of the growing EV competition. Elon Musk news.

We are trying to increase, not reduce, battery cell purchases from Panasonic, LG and CATL (other partners also possible) However, even with cell vendors at full speed, significant shortages are expected in 2022 and beyond, unless they take action on their own. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 21, 2020

According to Musk, “what we’ve announced will not reach serious mass production by 2022,” which will affect Semi, Cybertruck and Roadster. He also stated that the company plans to increase battery cell purchases from partners such as Panasonic and LG, but the company will take steps to avoid a shortage in the future. We’ll figure out exactly what that means when the presentation opens tomorrow. Annual shareholders’ meeting and battery day event It will start at 4:30 PM ET / 1:30 PM PT.