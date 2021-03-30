Emirates Promotion! Flight to Dubai and the Maldives in high season (January and February) for R $ 12,980!

We have found a great opportunity to take you to Dubai e Maldives in the style! Promoting the Emirates Executive Pass with outputs Sao paulo . Exclusive conditions for travel up to February 2022 . Check out the details below and learn how to purchase your professional ticket.

Loading the quote form, please wait …

The Emirates Business Class is distinguished by the modernity of its fleet, one of the most sophisticated and luxurious in its category. The high standards of in-flight services, modern seats, comfort, gastronomy and individual entertainment are the key points of this Business class so popular.

As Maldives Islands they are synonymous with paradisiacal beaches and full contemplation of nature. The beaches are ideal for diving, fishing and relaxing, as most of its waters reach 30 ° C, all year round. The world’s most luxurious resorts are located in the Maldives, with plenty of options for fun and relaxation.

Already Dubai it is a destination that combines modernity, luxury and many stories! World famous for its extravagant luxury, giant office buildings and famous man-made islands, Dubai is the perfect destination for anyone who wants a memorable experience!

So, could you be excited about this brief description of the Maldives and Dubai? Make sure you take this great opportunity to Emirates Executive Ticket and get ready for an unforgettable trip!