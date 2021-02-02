Emirates resumes operations in UK | Contact Radar

Caleb Murilo Emirates resumes operations in UK

A few days after suspending its operations in the United Kingdom, Emirates announced the resumption of passenger flights. Once the UAE has been placed on the “red list”, only passengers with a right of residence can transit between countries.

Flights from London (LHR) and Manchester (MAN) to Dubai (DXB), will take place from Tuesday 2, operated by the company’s Boeing 777-300. Despite this, the airline announced that passengers arriving in Dubai should be aware of the quarantine requirements.

To be informed:

Click here

and read more aviation news!

As a result, services from London to Dubai will operate daily, while flights from Manchester will operate four times per week. Other cities served by Emirates such as Birmingham and Glasgow will continue with cargo flights only.

“Customers wishing to leave the UK on these services should ensure that they are authorized to travel in accordance with the latest UK government rules and meet the travel requirements of their final destination,” Emirates said.

A publication Emirates resumes operations in UK

first appeared in Contact Radar – Aviation news

.