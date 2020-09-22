Emmys 2020: from Watchmen to Zendaya, full list of winners

HBO



that much 2020 Prime Time Emmy Awards Done. Schitt’s Creek Swept the comedy award HBO’s watchman and succession He won his own big wins in the limited series and drama categories.

Regina King, of course, won Best Leading in Watchmen’s limited series, and Euphoria’s Zendaya won her first Emmy Award for Best Leading Actor in the drama. Mark Ruffalo fans were thrilled to see him win Best Leading Actor in a limited series of I Know This Much Is True.

Jimmy Kimmel Hosted a virtual event with virtually no hiccups. I live at the Staples Center in LA, and the live feed allows you to see the spontaneous response of the winners anywhere in the world.

The full list of 2020 Primetime Emmy Award winners is as follows:

winner

Outstanding drama series

Better phone saul

Crown

The story of the maidservant

Kill eve

Mandalorian

Ozark

Strange things

Succession-winner

Drama Series Best Supporting Actor

Helena Bonham Carter, Crown

Laura Dern, Big Little Lies

Julia Garner, Ozark-winner

Thandie Newton, Westworld

Fiona Shaw, Killing Eve

Sarah Snook, succession

Meryl Streep, Big Little Lies

The story of the hostess, Samira Wiley

Drama series actor supporting actor

Nicholas Brown, succession

Billy Crudup, The Morning Show-Winner

Kieran Culkin, succession

Mark Duplass, The Morning Show

Giancarlo Esposito, Better Call Saul

Matthew Macfadyen, succession

Bradley Whitford, the story of the maidservant

Jeffrey Wright, West World

Outstanding directing of drama series

Andrij Parekh, succession-winner

Outstanding writing in the drama series

Jesse Armstrong, Succession-winner

Best lead in a drama series

Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show

Olivia Coleman, Crown

Jodie Comer, Killing Eve

Laura Linney, Ozark

Sandra Oh, Killing Eve

Zendaya, Euphoria-winner

Drama series actor lead

Jason Bateman, Ozark

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us

Steve Carell, Morning Show

Brian Cox, succession

Billy Potter, Pose

Jeremy Strong, Succession-Winner

Outstanding Competition Program

A masked singer

Nailed it!

RuPaul’s Drag Race-Winner

Chief cook

That voice

Outstanding limited series

Little fire everywhere

American wife

unbelievable

Non authentic

Watchman-winner

Outstanding supporting actor in a limited series or movie

Mrs. Ouzo Aduba America-the winner

Incredible Tony Collette

Margo Martindale, Mrs. America

Jean Smart, Watchman

Holland Taylor, Hollywood

Tracey Ullman, Mrs. America

Outstanding supporting actor in a limited series or movie

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Watchmen-winner

Joban A Defoe, Watchman

Tituss Burgess, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. The Reverend

Louis Gossett Jr., watchman

Dylan McDermott, Hollywood

Jim Parsons, Hollywood

Outstanding directing of limited series or movies

Maria Schrader, Unorthodox-winner

Excellent writing for a limited series or film

Damon Lindelof, Cord Jefferson, Watchmen-winner

Outstanding lead role in limited series or movie

Jeremy Iron, the watchman

Hugh Jackman, bad education

Paul Mescal, the public

Jeremy Pope, Hollywood

Mark Ruffalo, I Know This Much Is True-Winner

Outstanding leading actor in a limited series or movie

Cate Blanchett, American wife

Shira Haas, unorthodox

Regina King, Watchmen-winner

Octavia Spencer, self-made

Kerry Washington, little fire everywhere

Outstanding variety talk series

Daily Show with Trevor Noah

Full frontal with Samantha Bee

Jimmy Kimmel Live

Last week tonight with John Oliver-the winner

Late Show with Stephen Colbert

Outstanding Comedy Series

Restrain your passion

Dead to me

Good place

unstable

Kominsky method

Amazing Mrs Maisel

Schitt’s Creek-winner

What we do in the shadows

Comedy Series Best Supporting Actor Award

Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

D’Arcy Carden, good place

Betty Gilpin, Glow

Marin Hinkle, Amazing Mrs Maisel

Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live

Annie Murphy, Schitt’s Creek-winner

Yvonne Orgy, Not Safe

Cecily Strong, Saturday Night Live

Supporting actors in comedy series

Mahershala Ali, Ramy

Alan Arkin, Kominsky method

Andre Braugher, Brooklyn Nine-Nine

Sterling K. Brown, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

William Jackson Harper, a nice place

Daniel Levy, Schitt’s Creek-winner

Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Kenan Thompson, Saturday Night Live

Outstanding directing of comedy series

Daniel Levy and Andrew Cividino, Schitt’s Creek-winners

Outstanding writing in comedy series

Daniel Levy, Schitt’s Creek-winner

Outstanding lead role in comedy series

Anthony Anderson, black

Don Ciddle, Black Monday

Ted Danson, good place

Michael Douglas, Kominsky method

Eugene Levy, Schitt’s Creek-winner

Rama Yousef, Rama

Outstanding lead role in comedy series

Christina Applegate, Dead to Me

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Linda Cardellini, dead to me

Catherine O’Hara, Schitt’s Creek-winner

Issa Rae, not safe

Tracee Ellis Ross, black