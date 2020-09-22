Emmys 2020: from Watchmen to Zendaya, full list of winners

that much 2020 Prime Time Emmy Awards Done. Schitt’s Creek Swept the comedy award HBO’s watchman and succession He won his own big wins in the limited series and drama categories.
Regina King, of course, won Best Leading in Watchmen’s limited series, and Euphoria’s Zendaya won her first Emmy Award for Best Leading Actor in the drama. Mark Ruffalo fans were thrilled to see him win Best Leading Actor in a limited series of I Know This Much Is True.
Jimmy Kimmel Hosted a virtual event with virtually no hiccups. I live at the Staples Center in LA, and the live feed allows you to see the spontaneous response of the winners anywhere in the world.
The full list of 2020 Primetime Emmy Award winners is as follows:
winner
Outstanding drama series
Better phone saul
Crown
The story of the maidservant
Kill eve
Mandalorian
Ozark
Strange things
Succession-winner
Drama Series Best Supporting Actor
Helena Bonham Carter, Crown
Laura Dern, Big Little Lies
Julia Garner, Ozark-winner
Thandie Newton, Westworld
Fiona Shaw, Killing Eve
Sarah Snook, succession
Meryl Streep, Big Little Lies
The story of the hostess, Samira Wiley
Drama series actor supporting actor
Nicholas Brown, succession
Billy Crudup, The Morning Show-Winner
Kieran Culkin, succession
Mark Duplass, The Morning Show
Giancarlo Esposito, Better Call Saul
Matthew Macfadyen, succession
Bradley Whitford, the story of the maidservant
Jeffrey Wright, West World
Outstanding directing of drama series
Andrij Parekh, succession-winner
Outstanding writing in the drama series
Jesse Armstrong, Succession-winner
Best lead in a drama series
Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show
Olivia Coleman, Crown
Jodie Comer, Killing Eve
Laura Linney, Ozark
Sandra Oh, Killing Eve
Zendaya, Euphoria-winner
Drama series actor lead
Jason Bateman, Ozark
Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
Steve Carell, Morning Show
Brian Cox, succession
Billy Potter, Pose
Jeremy Strong, Succession-Winner
Outstanding Competition Program
A masked singer
Nailed it!
RuPaul’s Drag Race-Winner
Chief cook
That voice
Outstanding limited series
Little fire everywhere
American wife
unbelievable
Non authentic
Watchman-winner
Outstanding supporting actor in a limited series or movie
Mrs. Ouzo Aduba America-the winner
Incredible Tony Collette
Margo Martindale, Mrs. America
Jean Smart, Watchman
Holland Taylor, Hollywood
Tracey Ullman, Mrs. America
Outstanding supporting actor in a limited series or movie
Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Watchmen-winner
Joban A Defoe, Watchman
Tituss Burgess, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. The Reverend
Louis Gossett Jr., watchman
Dylan McDermott, Hollywood
Jim Parsons, Hollywood
Outstanding directing of limited series or movies
Maria Schrader, Unorthodox-winner
Excellent writing for a limited series or film
Damon Lindelof, Cord Jefferson, Watchmen-winner
Outstanding lead role in limited series or movie
Jeremy Iron, the watchman
Hugh Jackman, bad education
Paul Mescal, the public
Jeremy Pope, Hollywood
Mark Ruffalo, I Know This Much Is True-Winner
Outstanding leading actor in a limited series or movie
Cate Blanchett, American wife
Shira Haas, unorthodox
Regina King, Watchmen-winner
Octavia Spencer, self-made
Kerry Washington, little fire everywhere
Outstanding variety talk series
Daily Show with Trevor Noah
Full frontal with Samantha Bee
Jimmy Kimmel Live
Last week tonight with John Oliver-the winner
Late Show with Stephen Colbert
Outstanding Comedy Series
Restrain your passion
Dead to me
Good place
unstable
Kominsky method
Amazing Mrs Maisel
Schitt’s Creek-winner
What we do in the shadows
Comedy Series Best Supporting Actor Award
Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
D’Arcy Carden, good place
Betty Gilpin, Glow
Marin Hinkle, Amazing Mrs Maisel
Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live
Annie Murphy, Schitt’s Creek-winner
Yvonne Orgy, Not Safe
Cecily Strong, Saturday Night Live
Supporting actors in comedy series
Mahershala Ali, Ramy
Alan Arkin, Kominsky method
Andre Braugher, Brooklyn Nine-Nine
Sterling K. Brown, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
William Jackson Harper, a nice place
Daniel Levy, Schitt’s Creek-winner
Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Kenan Thompson, Saturday Night Live
Outstanding directing of comedy series
Daniel Levy and Andrew Cividino, Schitt’s Creek-winners
Outstanding writing in comedy series
Daniel Levy, Schitt’s Creek-winner
Outstanding lead role in comedy series
Anthony Anderson, black
Don Ciddle, Black Monday
Ted Danson, good place
Michael Douglas, Kominsky method
Eugene Levy, Schitt’s Creek-winner
Rama Yousef, Rama
Outstanding lead role in comedy series
Christina Applegate, Dead to Me
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Linda Cardellini, dead to me
Catherine O’Hara, Schitt’s Creek-winner
Issa Rae, not safe
Tracee Ellis Ross, black
