Home entertainment Emmys 2020: from Watchmen to Zendaya, full list of winners

Emmys 2020: from Watchmen to Zendaya, full list of winners

Sep 22, 2020 0 Comments
Emmys 2020: from Watchmen to Zendaya, full list of winners

Zendaya of euphoria.

HBO

that much 2020 Prime Time Emmy Awards Done. Schitt’s Creek Swept the comedy award HBO’s watchman and succession He won his own big wins in the limited series and drama categories.

Regina King, of course, won Best Leading in Watchmen’s limited series, and Euphoria’s Zendaya won her first Emmy Award for Best Leading Actor in the drama. Mark Ruffalo fans were thrilled to see him win Best Leading Actor in a limited series of I Know This Much Is True.

Jimmy Kimmel Hosted a virtual event with virtually no hiccups. I live at the Staples Center in LA, and the live feed allows you to see the spontaneous response of the winners anywhere in the world.

The full list of 2020 Primetime Emmy Award winners is as follows:

Read more: Full list of Creative Arts Emmy winners

winner

Outstanding drama series

Better phone saul
Crown
The story of the maidservant
Kill eve
Mandalorian
Ozark
Strange things
Succession-winner

Drama Series Best Supporting Actor

Helena Bonham Carter, Crown
Laura Dern, Big Little Lies
Julia Garner, Ozark-winner
Thandie Newton, Westworld
Fiona Shaw, Killing Eve
Sarah Snook, succession
Meryl Streep, Big Little Lies
The story of the hostess, Samira Wiley

Drama series actor supporting actor

Nicholas Brown, succession
Billy Crudup, The Morning Show-Winner
Kieran Culkin, succession
Mark Duplass, The Morning Show
Giancarlo Esposito, Better Call Saul
Matthew Macfadyen, succession
Bradley Whitford, the story of the maidservant
Jeffrey Wright, West World

Outstanding directing of drama series

Andrij Parekh, succession-winner

Outstanding writing in the drama series

Jesse Armstrong, Succession-winner

Best lead in a drama series

Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show
Olivia Coleman, Crown
Jodie Comer, Killing Eve
Laura Linney, Ozark
Sandra Oh, Killing Eve
Zendaya, Euphoria-winner

Drama series actor lead

Jason Bateman, Ozark
Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
Steve Carell, Morning Show
Brian Cox, succession
Billy Potter, Pose
Jeremy Strong, Succession-Winner

Outstanding Competition Program

A masked singer
Nailed it!
RuPaul’s Drag Race-Winner
Chief cook
That voice

Outstanding limited series

Little fire everywhere
American wife
unbelievable
Non authentic
Watchman-winner

Outstanding supporting actor in a limited series or movie

Mrs. Ouzo Aduba America-the winner
Incredible Tony Collette
Margo Martindale, Mrs. America
Jean Smart, Watchman
Holland Taylor, Hollywood
Tracey Ullman, Mrs. America

Outstanding supporting actor in a limited series or movie

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Watchmen-winner
Joban A Defoe, Watchman
Tituss Burgess, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. The Reverend
Louis Gossett Jr., watchman
Dylan McDermott, Hollywood
Jim Parsons, Hollywood

Outstanding directing of limited series or movies

Maria Schrader, Unorthodox-winner

Excellent writing for a limited series or film

Damon Lindelof, Cord Jefferson, Watchmen-winner

Outstanding lead role in limited series or movie

Jeremy Iron, the watchman
Hugh Jackman, bad education
Paul Mescal, the public
Jeremy Pope, Hollywood
Mark Ruffalo, I Know This Much Is True-Winner

Outstanding leading actor in a limited series or movie

Cate Blanchett, American wife
Shira Haas, unorthodox
Regina King, Watchmen-winner
Octavia Spencer, self-made
Kerry Washington, little fire everywhere

Outstanding variety talk series

Daily Show with Trevor Noah
Full frontal with Samantha Bee
Jimmy Kimmel Live
Last week tonight with John Oliver-the winner
Late Show with Stephen Colbert

Outstanding Comedy Series

Restrain your passion
Dead to me
Good place
unstable
Kominsky method
Amazing Mrs Maisel
Schitt’s Creek-winner
What we do in the shadows

Comedy Series Best Supporting Actor Award

Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
D’Arcy Carden, good place
Betty Gilpin, Glow
Marin Hinkle, Amazing Mrs Maisel
Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live
Annie Murphy, Schitt’s Creek-winner
Yvonne Orgy, Not Safe
Cecily Strong, Saturday Night Live

Supporting actors in comedy series

Mahershala Ali, Ramy
Alan Arkin, Kominsky method
Andre Braugher, Brooklyn Nine-Nine
Sterling K. Brown, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
William Jackson Harper, a nice place
Daniel Levy, Schitt’s Creek-winner
Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Kenan Thompson, Saturday Night Live

Outstanding directing of comedy series

Daniel Levy and Andrew Cividino, Schitt’s Creek-winners

Outstanding writing in comedy series

Daniel Levy, Schitt’s Creek-winner

Outstanding lead role in comedy series

Anthony Anderson, black
Don Ciddle, Black Monday
Ted Danson, good place
Michael Douglas, Kominsky method
Eugene Levy, Schitt’s Creek-winner
Rama Yousef, Rama

Outstanding lead role in comedy series

Christina Applegate, Dead to Me
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Linda Cardellini, dead to me
Catherine O’Hara, Schitt’s Creek-winner
Issa Rae, not safe
Tracee Ellis Ross, black

New movie calendar for 2020 and 2021 following coronavirus delay

See all photos

Wonder Woman 1984 Poster

22-mulan-dtlr1-2k-cc-r709f-still-088061

READ  Queen’s ‘Greatest Hit’ Notches U.K. Chart Milestone

You May Also Like

Jimmy Kimmel's Emmy Awards telecast plunges to record low ratings

Jimmy Kimmel’s Emmy Awards telecast plunges to record low ratings

Does Sarah Paulson think the nurse was caught as a villain?

Jimmy Kimmel was raged for’white privilege’ by joking’report John Oliver to ICE’

Emmys 2020 live update: what to watch

Emmys 2020 live update: what to watch

Stormfront has a terrible public secret.

unique! Taapsee Pannu on kinship: We have endless debates about insiders versus outsiders, but no one really has a solution. Hindi movie news

unique! Taapsee Pannu on kinship: We have endless debates about insiders versus outsiders, but no one really has a solution. Hindi movie news

About the Author: Chris Guerrero

Certified organizer. Problem solver. Gamer. Devoted troublemaker. Avid zombie specialist.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *