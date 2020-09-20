Emmys 2020 live update: what to watch

Welcome to Wi-Fi Emmys hosted by Jimmy Kimmel in an almost empty arena.

Etc! camera! And… Hope the Wi-Fi works.

72 times Emmy Award Sunday 8pm EST won’t look like a previous event celebrating this year’s achievements in television and streaming.

Red carpet? Canceled. Actors sitting shoulder to shoulder in the auditorium when the envelope is opened? no.

Jimmy Kimmel will host an unpredictable event at the almost empty Staples Center in downtown Los Angeles. More than 100 candidates watch and broadcast venues from Berlin to Fayetteville, Georgia.

The show’s producers, which air on ABC and Hulu Live, encouraged candidates to dress up to their liking and to seat kids and family pets together on the couch when the winners were announced.