Emmys 2020 live update: what to watch

Welcome to Wi-Fi Emmys hosted by Jimmy Kimmel in an almost empty arena.
Etc! camera! And… Hope the Wi-Fi works.
72 times Emmy Award Sunday 8pm EST won’t look like a previous event celebrating this year’s achievements in television and streaming.
Red carpet? Canceled. Actors sitting shoulder to shoulder in the auditorium when the envelope is opened? no.
Jimmy Kimmel will host an unpredictable event at the almost empty Staples Center in downtown Los Angeles. More than 100 candidates watch and broadcast venues from Berlin to Fayetteville, Georgia.
The show’s producers, which air on ABC and Hulu Live, encouraged candidates to dress up to their liking and to seat kids and family pets together on the couch when the winners were announced.
The quality of the makeshift can increase interest in the stale awards nights in recent years. Despite the boom in script entertainment, Emmys’ ratings have declined dramatically. This show attracted 6.9 million viewers last year, low.
To make the broadcast run as smoothly as possible, the television academy sent each candidate a kit with instructions on how to set up a DIY studio. Comes with ring light, microphone, laptop and camera. After that, it’s up to the candidate and the Wi-Fi signal to do the dirty job of sending live images to the viewer’s screen.
Emmys chief producer Guy Carrington said in an interview, “We don’t want a major crash to happen.”
About 12 presenters and entertainers join Kimmel on a stage set above the Staples Center basketball court. The arena has the technology to accommodate dozens of remote feeds, so the show was moved from the usual venue, the Microsoft Theater, to the home of Los Angeles Lakers and Los Angeles Clippers.
“We’ve all done some of the biggest awards so far, but none of us have done anything on this scale,” said Executive Producer Reginald Hudlin.
In addition to the technical issues, the event is likely to include a pointy acceptance speech. Against the backdrop of a fierce presidential campaign, winners can run into issues including racial relations and national assessment of police violence. The plague that killed about 200,000 Americans; And the changing climate that caused wildfires that devastated the west coast.
The ritual usually takes 3 hours, but the creators were wary of setting the screening time accurately.
“Who knows?” Executive Producer Ian Stewart said. “It may be somewhat underneath. It might be over. May be on time. I don’t think so.”
Logan Loi faces with’Baby Yoda’ in the best drama category.
Oh, right: there will be winners and losers.
HBO’s Opera Drama“succession,” is the most favored work of Best Drama, the most prestigious merchant. This caring Clan Chronicle won the Golden Globes and Television Critics Association Awards for Best Drama earlier this year, and show producer Jesse Armstrong won an Emmy Award for Best Drama Writing of 2019.
Other competitors have emerged to replace the HBO epic “Game of Thrones”, which tied the record four times in this category. Netflix says “Crown“And” Ozark. “And don’t count the Baby Yoda smash.”Mandalorian.” The Disney + Action Adventure series has won numerous Tech Creative Art Emmy Awards awarded last week, and television Academy voters don’t stick their noses in mass entertainment.
The limited series category has become an attractive area for the Emmy Awards with a big star and blockbuster budget. This year’s show of a couple facing social issues: HBO’s “warden“And FX and Hulu Mini Series”American wife.”
Damon Lindelov’s ambitious comic book genre, “The Watchman,” is more likely the winner. In addition to having the most nominations of all series this year, it recently won the Television Critics Association Award for Best Series. At the same event, “Mrs. America, the test of war for the amendment of equal rights, has ceased.
“The Watchman” star, Regina King, is also a “Mrs. American” star, in the limited series Best Actress category, who will take the fourth Emmy statue home if King wins.
Would it be a great finish for’Schitt’s Creek’?
In a recent talk about show business, “Breaking Bad” has received critical acclaim and small acclaim over the years on cable channel AMC. Then, reruns started streaming on Netflix, and by the end of the season, millions of viewers started watching “Breaking Bad” on AMC, and finally won the best drama Emmy.
“Schitt’s Creek”Is expecting a similar issue.
The Canadian comedy by Dan and Eugene Levy, which airs on American pop TV, was just a cult follower before Netflix started streaming last season. Months after the series finale, “Schitt’s Creek” is a popular film that won the Best Comedy Award. Last week, the show won the Best Comedy Cast for the Creative Arts Emmys, and the recipient of that award has won the Best Comedy Award every year for the past five years.
But television academy voters love Amazon’s “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”, which won the Best Comedy Emmy of 2018. Amy Sherman-Palladino’s mid-century voter was the second most Emmy nominee for all shows this year. The HBO comedy “Insecure” by Issa Rae and Larry Wilmore is also in progress.
‘SNL’ continues its streak as an Emmy machine.
It’s getting harder and harder to remember when “Saturday Night Live” has been unfavorable to Emmy voters for years.
However, Ron Michaels’ recent win in NBC Juggernaut continues. ‘SNL’ won the Best Sketch Variety Series for 4 consecutive years and also swept the guest acting award.
Maya Rudolph was awarded Best Guest Actress in a comedy for her portrayal of Kamala Harris. And Eddie Murphy is Gumby, Buckwheat and Mr. He earned guest acting honors for hosting the same episode of recreating vintage characters like Robinson. It was his first Emmy win. Don Roy King has also won Best Director awards in various sketch series for his episodic work hosted by Murphy.
“SNL” is the most embellished series in Emmys history, winning 73 Prime Time Emmy Awards.
Cherry Jones (“Succession”) and Ron Cephas Jones (“This Is Us”) won the Drama Guest Acting Award. RuPaul of’Rupol’s Drag Race’ set a record for the fifth time in the Reality Series Best Host.
All of these awards were presented at the Creative Arts Emmy virtual event over the course of the week. As technical and guest acting honors were discontinued, “The Mandalorian” and “Watchmen” were tied for first place in the total Emmy Championships, seven by Sunday.
In recent years, Netflix and HBO have been fighting fiercely with each other on a big night, and each has won 19 Emmy Awards so far this week.
The last 23 awards ceremonies will come out of the Sunday awards ceremony.