employees of the same restaurant find out that they are sisters

An incredible coincidence reunited the fates of two employees of a restaurant in Connecticut, United States. They discovered they were biological sisters – this after being colleagues for 9 years.

According to ABC7NY, Cassandra Madison and Julia Tinetti started working at the Russian Lady restaurant in New Haven City in 2013. They quickly became friends and, interestingly, both had tattoos from the Dominican Republic.

Both, who had been raised by single mothers, also knew that they had been adopted. But what they didn’t know was that they were from the same family and that adoption had separated them years ago.

As the story was very similar – and the colleagues even noticed that they were physically similar – they then tried to verify if they were sisters through the adoption documents.

However, a problem arose before the two. There were errors in Julia’s papers, making it seem impossible for them to be related, according to News8.

Still, the duo decided to take a DNA test in February to dispel their doubts once and for all. They found out they were sisters. In addition, they had 7 other siblings, but only the two had been referred for adoption.

“We started to wear the same clothes. One day we even bought t-shirts that said ‘I’m the little sister’ and ‘I’m the big sister,’ reported Cassandra, who posted a photo of herself with Julia on Instagram. , before they were separated.