Enhanced Box Score: Cubs 2, Royals – August 3, 2020

I know I sound like a damaged document, but it seriously did materialize once again: a Cubs setting up pitcher commanded all his pitches extremely well, and an opposing group could not place superior wooden on him.

Tonight it was Alec Mills, who bought BABIP’d into providing up a number of of his hits, but really was just phenomenal. He did what he does once again – commanding five pitches to all 4 corners of the zone, preserving hitters uncomfortably off-harmony all night. He is a whole lot of enjoyment to check out, since he’s generally the most extraordinary model of “pitchability” you can consider. The normal exit velocity off of him tonight was 79.2 mph. Amazing.

Great work by Casey Sadler and Rowan Wick out of the bullpen tonight. Also, fantastic function at 3rd foundation by David Bote. Glove was on fire tonight.

Offensively, it was a silent evening for the Cubs – typically fantastic pitching by the Royals. The Cubs loaded the bases with no one out versus Danny Duffy in the 5th, and it appeared like he was managing out of gasoline – all when acquiring to facial area the coronary heart of the Cubs’ lineup. But he obtained Anthony Rizzo to pop up, then a sac fly from Javy Báez, and obtained Willson Contreras to floor out. One run in that circumstance is greater than practically nothing, but considerably from ideal. Luckily it did not subject.

Comprehensive box rating.