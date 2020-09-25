Enola Holmes review: Sherlock’s sister solves her pretty good case

Sherlock Holmes is one of the most malleable characters in the novel. Like a human-shaped chunk of Yorkshire pudding, he can be molded into almost anything required in a changing era. Inhuman Action Hero (Guy Ritchie’s Sherlock homes), aerobic doctor (House) Or perhaps the most blasphemous American immigrant (Elementary School). All this makes for a fun story. It is simply a joy to see a person who is very smart and not interested in social etiquette solves mysteries that others cannot solve. But should he and his world be so white and male?

Netflix Enola holmes This is a recent attempt to liberate Sherlock’s story of this burden. Based on Nancy Springer’s series of young adult novels, the film introduces Sherlock (Henry Cavill) and Mycroft (Sam Claflin) Holmes’ younger brother Enola (Millie Bobby Brown). Much younger than her siblings, Enola (she will tell you more than once. “Alone”) was raised by her mother Eudoria (Helena Bonham Carter) in a secluded childhood. At least until her sudden disappearance, her brothers have to go home to finish school to be surprised, where she can learn to become a suitable woman.

Of course, like many great stories about young girls, being the right woman is the last thing Enola wants to do. Amazed at being gifted like her more famous siblings in observation, recall, and reasoning skills, she suspects that there is more to her mother’s disappearance than is visible and decides to finish school to find her. After a while, she stumbles upon the runaway Tewksbury Viscount (Louis Partridge), who appears to have an assassin on her trail, her first incident.

As an adaptation of the YA book series, Enola holmes It’s not a clever re-creation, it’s pleasant and progressive. Imagine a world in which a young woman can prove her abilities. wish. It tells you this in an external voice in Enola’s narration and through the dialogue of another character, reluctant to break away from the YA novel tradition of declaring the theme out loud.

Nevertheless, the movie is still attractive. Millie Bobby Brown seems to have the ball as she freely monologues the viewers and talks about London pretending to be a boy. Strange things Character. Henry Cavill is probably the last British actor to play Sherlock Holmes, but he’s great. Your mature soccer player brother who gave up the NFL to his clothesline friends with mind instead of muscles. Louis Partridge is a big distress homebrew and foil for Enola. Everyone except Mycroft Holmes is attractive in a very British way. Because someone in the story should be a bit misogynist.

should Enola holmesBe the first in the series, like the book it was based on. It’s not terrible. The whole effort plays like the original Disney Channel on a Hollywood budget. It would be really nice to check out another movie or two movies over the next few years. No one will forget Sherlock Holmes. He has been around forever and will continue to reappear and reinvent. Hanging out with Enola doesn’t seem so bad. If nothing else, it’s a great change.